I’ve Tried (Almost) Every Brand And These Are The Best Petite Dresses On The High Street

by Kate Hutchins |

There is nothing quite as frustrating as picking up a wonderful new dress you can’t wait to wear, to then look in the mirror and realise it’s hanging at an awkward length. For those of us who are petite, this scenario is all too familiar. It can be the struggle of a mini dress being that little bit too long, or a maxi drowning us in fabric. I have put together all the tips and tricks I have learnt over the years to get that perfect fit, not to mention my recommendations of the best petite dresses on the high street.

Try Tailoring

A recurring challenge I face when it comes to mini dresses is that they tend to be a couple of inches too long, which I find always looks a bit silly on me. For those cases, I will pop to my local tailor to get it shortened to get the perfect length. Or, if time is of the essence, I will use hemming tape and an iron as a DIY quick-fix solution.

Kate wearing Theory

The Best Brands

I have recently discovered Forever New, a stunning Australian brand that has recently launched in the UK. It has an abundance of pretty dresses fit for all occasions.

Abercrombie is a great option, too. I actually get my regular size there as I find it has the best petite dresses that are perfect for my height at 5’4. If you are anything below this, however, the petite section is always well-stocked.

I also love Reiss and Karen Millen for anything petite, as both brands get their proportions and tailoring just right and always feel elegant and polished.

Kate in an Abercrombie dress

Finally, Asos has a vast petite section with an abundance of styles and lengths. Whether you're looking for something more casual or even a wedding guest dress, Asos has all the choice you could possibly want.

Buy A Belt

If a dress already comes with a tie belt, that's the dream scenario. You can pull any excess fabric over to create a great silhouette while shortening the length. If not, you can add your own belt and achieve the same desired effect. I will always opt for a belt that compliments my shoes and/or bag to create a more balanced look. If you're not feeling quite so matchy-matchy, though, you could always go for a deliberate clash.

If a belt doesn't work with your chosen dress, you can use the shoe lace hack. Grab a thin shoe lace, tie it like a belt, pull the excess fabric over once again to conceal it and voila!

Kate in a dress by Australian label DISSH

Heels Can Help

If you find yourself wearing a mini dress that feels an inch or two too long, try pairing it with a small heel. Mules work great or, my personal fave, a pointed toe kitten heel. A strategic footwear choice works wonders, I find.

Pick Your Pattern

When it comes to selecting patterns in your outfits, it’s important to be mindful as to what complements petite frames. I try to avoid horizontal patterns as they tend to visually shorten the body. Instead, go for vertical patterns as they create an illusion of length, helping to elongate your silhouette and enhance your proportions.

Try Things Out

As I mentioned earlier, a belted option looks great on petite frames. Also, while I used to think mid to maxi dresses would drown me, I’ve recently have discovered its quite the opposite. As long as there isn’t a tonne of excess fabric, it turns out I can wear them after all.

If you're still not sure about maxi dresses, look for midaxi lengths, which will give you the perfect longer length if you're around my height.

SHOP: The Best Petite Dresses

1. Forever New Petite Twist Mini Dress Buy now Description I have become a huge fan of this Aussie brand, which has only recently launched in the UK. The ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Abercrombie & Fitch Crinkle Texture Maxi Dress Buy now Description This is perhaps the perfect day dress. While it is a maxi, it's on the shorter size so, at 5"4, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Reiss Fitted Halter Maxi Dress Buy now Description This is the dream wedding guest dress – I've finally found a midi that's the exact right length on ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Karen Millen Petite Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress Buy now Description Ideal to pack for your holiday, this breezy maxi stops just at the ankle and feels dreamy to wear. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Nobody's Child Petite Olive Green Midi Dress Buy now Description Nobody's Child has a brilliant petite section designed to fit anyone who is 5"3 or under. Or, pick ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Boden Petite Linen Midi Dress Buy now Description Most of Boden's dresses are available in Petite, Regular or Long, which means there's a wealth of ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Warehouse Petite Satin Backless Slip Dress Buy now Description I love slip dresses but it can be difficult to find one that isn't too long on me. This Warehouse ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now