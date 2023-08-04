Selena Gomez Just Wore The Perfect Summer Dress – And You Can Still Shop It

If you're feeling increasingly baffled by the weather this 'summer', you might be tempted to skip straight to autumn. But before you dive into your cashmere drawer, Selena Gomez has just given us all a reason to keep going. Filming a video in her kitchen - presumably something cooking-related for Christmas, judging by the twinkling garland - the actor wore the most perfect version of a white summer dress. And it's still available to buy.

Selena Gomez ©@selenagomez

Dôen dresses have quite the fan club among the A-list. Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and Camila Morrone, who recently wore hers with ankle-tie espadrilles on holiday in Ravello, are all members.

The Ischia dress, presumably named after the island in Italy, couldn't be a better starting point to try the 'tomato girl summer' trend that's all over TikTok. Made from organic cotton voice with a smocked bodice and ankle-grazing skirt, it's just the thing to pack when you're out-of-office in Provence.

Dôen, Ischia Dress

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to try out the tomato girl summer trend in this dress from