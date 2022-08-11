Cigarette Trousers Make Getting Dressed Easier, So We’ve Found The Best Ones To Shop Now

Despite the current sweltering temperatures, autumn is slowly creeping back in which means that a) it's almost Fashion Week and b) it's nearly time to swap out our dresses and linen shorts for some longer trousers - and we know just the style that'll make going back to work (a little) less depressing.

Cigarette trousers, also known as pencil trousers, are essentially the most versatile pair of trousers you can invest in. The high-waisted, slim-fitting silhouette became famous in the 1950s and is basically what we imagine any effortlessly cool Parisian woman would wear to work, complete with an oversized white shirt and some Saint Laurent brogues, of course.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonie Hanne wears earrings, a fluffy yellow sweater with a scarf, rust-color pants, beige fishnet heeled pumps, a brown python pattern round handbag, outside the Sportmax show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The best cigarette trousers feature pockets at the front (brownie points for practicality) and stop just before the ankle, meaning you can show off your shiny new trainers, heels or boots to the whole office.

From upmarket styles to more affordable - but equally polished - high street options, we've found the best cigarette trousers currently available to buy now.

Shop our top picks below.