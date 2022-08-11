Cigarette Trousers Make Getting Dressed Easier, So We’ve Found The Best Ones To Shop Now

Despite the current sweltering temperatures, autumn is slowly creeping back in which means that a) it's almost Fashion Week and b) it's nearly time to swap out our dresses and linen shorts for some longer trousers - and we know just the style that'll make going back to work (a little) less depressing.
Cigarette trousers, also known as pencil trousers, are essentially the most versatile pair of trousers you can invest in. The high-waisted, slim-fitting silhouette became famous in the 1950s and is basically what we imagine any effortlessly cool Parisian woman would wear to work, complete with an oversized white shirt and some Saint Laurent brogues, of course.
The best cigarette trousers feature pockets at the front (brownie points for practicality) and stop just before the ankle, meaning you can show off your shiny new trainers, heels or boots to the whole office.
From upmarket styles to more affordable - but equally polished - high street options, we've found the best cigarette trousers currently available to buy now.
Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The Best Cigarette Trousers
H&M has been championing basics since day one, and this classic pair of cigarette trousers is a workwear wardrobe essential. They're made from stretchy material which ensures comfort and feature a subtle pinstripe design that screams 'office chic'.
If you're a fan of the preppy, 'Dark Academia' style that was last autumn's biggest trend, then you'll love this checked pair of cigarette trousers from Miss Selfridge. They're high-rise, with functional pockets and the slim tapered fit is sure to flatter many body types.
From the cream hue to the sophisticated tailoring, there's a lot to love about this pair of & Other Stories trousers. Also available in black.
Given that they're constantly sold out, it's safe to say these cigarette trousers from Stradivarius are very well-loved. They're available in a variety of colours including black, beige and purple, but we're loving this dark green for a pop of colour in our wardrobe.
A brand entirely defined by tailoring with a twist, it's no surprise these Paul Smith cigarette trousers are a little baggier than the classic. Perfect for those after that effortless elegance.
Nothing says workwear chic more than this classic pair of checkered cigarette trousers in light grey. Pair with some white trainers for a day on the go, or your favourite stilettos for a night on the town.
These wool-blend trousers from Reiss deserve your attention, stat. They're made from stretchy material for all-day comfort and would look great with a coordinating, oversized blazer.
Simple, stylish and elegant, M&S's cotton blend trousers are an everyday staple we all need in our arsenal. Also available in black, beige, white and more.