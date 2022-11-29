The Best Christmas Day Outfits, Whatever Your Plans Might Be

What to wear on Christmas Day. It's a big question - and the one you have the luxury of turning your attention to if you've already nailed the present buying, the travel plans, and the menu. As hype and expectations reach fever pitch so does the pressure to pick an outfit that will look good - and let you gorge and lounge in equal measure. No mean feat.

Picking the perfect outfit can come with some tactical questions attached. How to impress the new in-laws? Will there be dancing, will there be naps or will there be both? Could you make space for some outfit changes or is that overkill?

The aim is to look festive, but not like Mrs Claus. Kitsch is good, but chic is better. Walking that line means considering whether a novelty jumper is too cheesy and if pyjamas at the lunch your mother spent all day cooking is acceptable. Personally, we favour a mid-day change. The dream is to begin the day in silk pyjamas and slippers but, by midday, upgrade to a party dress and magpie accessories. If you're expecting a mid-afternoon lull, this is your moment to embrace the hygge side of the holiday with jumpers and sheepskin slippers. However, if post-lunch your family turns the party and music up a notch now is the time to give your most extra party dress - perhaps the one you were of saving for New Year's Eve - its first test drive with bare feet and less make-up.

Here is our guide to fool-proof outfits for every eventuality on 25th. Whatever your festive plans, just make sure you have yourself a very merry Christmas – you deserve it.

SHOP: The Best Outfits For The Christmas Party

The Christmas party. Whether that entails sharing a bowl of cocktail sausages with your boss - or sharing up until the early hours at a house party with your nearest and dearest - embrace the sparkle and magic of the season with these party-ready pieces.

Gallery SHOP: The Best Outfits For The Christmas Party 2022 1 of 8 This bow-tied bandeau mini dress is festive and fabulous. 2 of 8 Loeffler Randall, an accessories brand based in the US, has the most incredible selection of party shoes. 3 of 8 This midnight blue velvet blazer will make a subtle statement when paired with the collection's matching sequinned maxi skirt. 4 of 8 Let Zendaya's Oscars look be your inspiration and pair this ankle-swishing skirt with a crisp white shirt. 5 of 8 If your feet have got high heels fatigue, why not try a pair of metallic loafers? 6 of 8 This ruched bandeau blouse will look sensational with wide-leg satin trousers. 7 of 8 Monsoon's hot pink pair are the chic way to do Barbiecore. 8 of 8 Cult Gaia's diamanté shoulder bag will offset all of your party outfits.

SHOP: The Best Outfits For Christmas Morning

Whether you're a late riser after an eventful night or up at 6am to start preparations, make the transition from bed to breakfast a little easier in outfits that are comfy, chic, and full of festive spirit.

Gallery SHOP: The Best Outfits For Christmas Morning 1 of 6 Who wouldn't be thrilled to receive this silk dressing gown under the tree? 2 of 6 Toast's flannel pyjamas definitely have the cosy-factor - and also look festive. 3 of 6 Just Sheepskin is one of my favourite brands when it comes to slippers. You won't want to take these off. 4 of 6 For party pyjamas, it's got to be Sleeper. 5 of 6 A pair of cashmere bed socks feels suitable decadent for Christmas Day. 6 of 6 These puffer slippers are packable (!) and come in an array of different colours.

SHOP: The Best Outfits For The Christmas Walk

It might be bitterly cold outside, but in the spirit of getting up and going out together, it's time to wrap up and brave the inclement weather. Opt for fluffy faux-fur, sporty separates and luxe layers for your stroll on Christmas Day. Walking off the turkey never looked so good.

Gallery SHOP: The Best Outfits For The Christmas Walk 1 of 5 This Christopher Kane beanie is joyful in colour and sentiment. 2 of 5 YMC has the most delicious selection of outerwear this season, but we're particularly drawn to this shearling situation. 3 of 5 Aligne, meanwhile, has brilliant knitwear, including this checkerboard sweater in biscuity shades. 4 of 5 White jeans might be risky if the heavens decide to open, but luckily this barrel-leg shape also comes in three other shades. 5 of 5 Russell & Bromley's ankle boots are fashionable and functional.

SHOP: The Best Outfits For Boxing Day Lounging

Isn't Boxing Day the real highlight of Christmas? With the pressure off you can kick back in comfort and enjoy those leftovers. These are the cosiest pieces to spend a day on the sofa in, from fleecy knits to casual cashmere, it's only 364 days until you get to do it all over again...