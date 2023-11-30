  1. Home|
We’ve Tried And Tested The Best Christmas Party Outfits To See you Through Festive Season

Creativity has no bounds during party season.

by Renee Washington |
Published
Mango, Asymmetrical pleated dress
Mango, Asymmetrical Pleated Dress
Mango, Crewneck Lurex Sweater
Mango, Crewneck Lurex Sweater
Mango Leather-effect Mini-Skirt
Mango Leather-effect Mini-Skirt
Mango, Sequined Suit Jacket
Mango, Sequined Suit Jacket
Reformation, Daniela Silk Dress
Reformation, Daniela Silk Dress
christmas party dress
All Saints, Hadley Metallic Midi Slip Dress
& Other Stories, Slim Satin Midi Dress
&amp; Other Stories, Slim Satin Midi Dress
christmas party dress
Atelier Ninety Five, Classic Black Dress
Warehouse, Satin Twill Structured Midi Dress
Warehouse, Satin Twill Structured Midi Dress
House Of CB, Sabine Strapless Corset Stretch-woven Maxi Dress
House Of CB, Sabine Strapless Corset Stretch-woven Maxi Dress
christmas party dress
Nadine Merabi, Lottie Pink Dress
Karen Milen, Petite Embellished Beaded Fringe Woven Mini Dress
Karen Milen, Petite Embellished Beaded Fringe Woven Mini Dress
christmas party dress
Coast, Sophie Habboo Fringe Embellished Midi Dress
Warehouse, Pleated Halterneck Maxi Dress
Warehouse, Pleated Halterneck Maxi Dress
christmas party dress
Next, Pleated Midi Dress
Phase Eight, Estella Dark Purple Ombre Midaxi Dress
Phase Eight, Estella Dark Purple Ombre Midaxi Dress
River Island, Black Satin Bandeau Midi Dress
River Island, Black Satin Bandeau Midi Dress
House of CB, Aida Asymmetric Satin Mini Dress
House of CB, Aida Asymmetric Satin Mini Dress
River Island, Black Silk Sequin Detail Bodycon Mini Dress
River Island, Black Silk Sequin Detail Bodycon Mini Dress
Estelli, Cape Sleeve Sequin Embellished Mini Dress
Estelli, Cape Sleeve Sequin Embellished Mini Dress

Just like that 2023 is almost over and with it comes a whirlwind of festivities and gatherings. Whether you're attending a family dinner, an office party, or a festive mixer, finding the perfect Christmas outfit is a delightful (but also a very stressful) task that can set the tone for a memorable celebration. To ease you into the world of sequins and metallics, we've crafted a guide to ensure you shine during ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ and well into the new year. And luckily for you we've hit up Mango and tried on a few pieces from their festive collection.

Watch Our Mango Try-on:

1. Mango, Asymmetrical Pleated Dress

Description

This was my favourite dress I tried on, I'll be saving this one for wedding season. Slick your

2. Mango, Crewneck Lurex Sweater

Description

If dresses aren't your thing, a crew neck with a mini skirt or even jeans is always a vibe.

3. Mango Leather-effect Mini-Skirt

Description

This can stay in your wardrobe for seasons to come - pair with tights on those crazy cold days.

4. Mango, Sequined Suit Jacket

Description

The actual co-ord I wore in the video is out of stock, but if you're a fan of the blazer this one

What do I wear to a Christmas party?

Well it completely depends on the vibe. A classic choice would be a red or green dress, or you could go for sequins and metallics for a more standout look. We suggest checking out the dress code and playing around to see what works. Remember comfort is key so opt for clothes you can still shake a leg to.

What shops sell the best Christmas party outfits?

For a gorgeous Christmas party look, hitting the high street stores like Next, Zara, and ASOS is always a safe bet. These retailers often showcase a variety of festive and stylish outfits to suit different tastes at a good price point. If you after something a tad more luxe Reformation, Ghost, and House of CB offer unique selections perfect for holiday gatherings. Scroll to see our curated edit...

A Cute Slip Dress

A slip dress is so effortlessly chic, you can pair yours with a fur jacket for a super glam look.

5. Reformation, Daniela Silk Dress

Description

This dress instantly caught my eye. Why you ask? The colour is simply stunning.

6. All Saints, Hadley Metallic Midi Slip Dress

Description

Slip dresses will never get old but for the the festive season why not try bronze?

7. &amp; Other Stories, Slim Satin Midi Dress

Description

This dress just scream Christmas. Black, gold, or red accessories with this.

The LBD

When in doubt make play for the classic LBD, as Molly Mae has said 'LBD season has started'. With a black dress you can add a few pops of colour with your accessories - we say green, red, and blue.

8. Atelier Ninety Five, Classic Black Dress

Description

You can't go wrong with an LBD! We love this one from Atelier Ninety Five, its simple but

9. Warehouse, Satin Twill Structured Midi Dress

Description

This Warehouse dress has a nice high-low effect, it adds a touch of individuality and leaves room

10. House Of CB, Sabine Strapless Corset Stretch-woven Maxi Dress

Description

If you want something form fitting and affordable House of CB should be your first point of call.

Sparkles, Feathers and Sequins

Creativity truly has now bounds during the festive season, with a fun outfit you don't need to worry about your shoes, a clutch, or jewellery.

11. Nadine Merabi, Lottie Pink Dress

Description

If your a December or January baby this would make the perfect birthday dress, it also comes in

12. Karen Milen, Petite Embellished Beaded Fringe Woven Mini Dress

Description

Sparkles and creativity have no bounds during party season. We guarantee everyone will ask where

13. Coast, Sophie Habboo Fringe Embellished Midi Dress

Description

This lime fringe dress is a true show-stopper, the back is exposed, so wear your hair up with this

Pleats

Pleats are simple but oh so very fancy. Mini to maxi all work - we'd team a pleated dress with some court heels.

14. Warehouse, Pleated Halterneck Maxi Dress

Description

Pleats are so underrated and we're not sure why. Once holiday is season is done we can see this

15. Next, Pleated Midi Dress

Description

Red is a good colour choice for your Christmas festivities, gold jewellery would look amazing with

16. Phase Eight, Estella Dark Purple Ombre Midaxi Dress

Description

When the light catches this number all eyes will be on you.

Bandeau Dress

A bandeau dress is a good choice if you want to show off your neck or clavicle. If you choose to go this route, we'd style this with some bold statement earrings.

17. River Island, Black Satin Bandeau Midi Dress

Description

Everyone loves a little bandeau moment, it just nods to the noughties! A bold red lip would

Mini Dress

Short dresses are incredibly easy to style and layer up, Leomie Anderson has added that extra pizzaz to hers with this scarf detail, we've linked a similar dress below.

18. House of CB, Aida Asymmetric Satin Mini Dress

Description

Satin + mini = perfect party dress. The scarf detail is also an added bonus.

19. River Island, Black Silk Sequin Detail Bodycon Mini Dress

Description

Sequins, diamonds, and glitter - nothing says New Year's more than this. Your acessories don't

20. Estelli, Cape Sleeve Sequin Embellished Mini Dress

Description

To do this dress justice you'll have to dance the night away.

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

