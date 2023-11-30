We’ve Tried And Tested The Best Christmas Party Outfits To See you Through Festive Season

Just like that 2023 is almost over and with it comes a whirlwind of festivities and gatherings. Whether you're attending a family dinner, an office party, or a festive mixer, finding the perfect Christmas outfit is a delightful (but also a very stressful) task that can set the tone for a memorable celebration. To ease you into the world of sequins and metallics, we've crafted a guide to ensure you shine during ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ and well into the new year. And luckily for you we've hit up Mango and tried on a few pieces from their festive collection.
Watch Our Mango Try-on:
Description
This was my favourite dress I tried on, I'll be saving this one for wedding season. Slick your
Description
If dresses aren't your thing, a crew neck with a mini skirt or even jeans is always a vibe.
Description
This can stay in your wardrobe for seasons to come - pair with tights on those crazy cold days.
Description
The actual co-ord I wore in the video is out of stock, but if you're a fan of the blazer this one
What do I wear to a Christmas party?
Well it completely depends on the vibe. A classic choice would be a red or green dress, or you could go for sequins and metallics for a more standout look. We suggest checking out the dress code and playing around to see what works. Remember comfort is key so opt for clothes you can still shake a leg to.
What shops sell the best Christmas party outfits?
For a gorgeous Christmas party look, hitting the high street stores like Next, Zara, and ASOS is always a safe bet. These retailers often showcase a variety of festive and stylish outfits to suit different tastes at a good price point. If you after something a tad more luxe Reformation, Ghost, and House of CB offer unique selections perfect for holiday gatherings. Scroll to see our curated edit...
A Cute Slip Dress
A slip dress is so effortlessly chic, you can pair yours with a fur jacket for a super glam look.
Description
This dress instantly caught my eye. Why you ask? The colour is simply stunning.
Description
Slip dresses will never get old but for the the festive season why not try bronze?
Description
This dress just scream Christmas. Black, gold, or red accessories with this.
The LBD
When in doubt make play for the classic LBD, as Molly Mae has said 'LBD season has started'. With a black dress you can add a few pops of colour with your accessories - we say green, red, and blue.
Description
You can't go wrong with an LBD! We love this one from Atelier Ninety Five, its simple but
Description
This Warehouse dress has a nice high-low effect, it adds a touch of individuality and leaves room
Description
If you want something form fitting and affordable House of CB should be your first point of call.
Sparkles, Feathers and Sequins
Creativity truly has now bounds during the festive season, with a fun outfit you don't need to worry about your shoes, a clutch, or jewellery.
Description
If your a December or January baby this would make the perfect birthday dress, it also comes in
Description
Sparkles and creativity have no bounds during party season. We guarantee everyone will ask where
Description
This lime fringe dress is a true show-stopper, the back is exposed, so wear your hair up with this
Pleats
Pleats are simple but oh so very fancy. Mini to maxi all work - we'd team a pleated dress with some court heels.
Description
Pleats are so underrated and we're not sure why. Once holiday is season is done we can see this
Description
Red is a good colour choice for your Christmas festivities, gold jewellery would look amazing with
Description
When the light catches this number all eyes will be on you.
Bandeau Dress
A bandeau dress is a good choice if you want to show off your neck or clavicle. If you choose to go this route, we'd style this with some bold statement earrings.
Description
Everyone loves a little bandeau moment, it just nods to the noughties! A bold red lip would
Mini Dress
Short dresses are incredibly easy to style and layer up, Leomie Anderson has added that extra pizzaz to hers with this scarf detail, we've linked a similar dress below.
Description
Satin + mini = perfect party dress. The scarf detail is also an added bonus.
Description
Sequins, diamonds, and glitter - nothing says New Year's more than this. Your acessories don't
Description
To do this dress justice you'll have to dance the night away.
Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.