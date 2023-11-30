We’ve Tried And Tested The Best Christmas Party Outfits To See you Through Festive Season

Just like that 2023 is almost over and with it comes a whirlwind of festivities and gatherings. Whether you're attending a family dinner, an office party, or a festive mixer, finding the perfect Christmas outfit is a delightful (but also a very stressful) task that can set the tone for a memorable celebration. To ease you into the world of sequins and metallics, we've crafted a guide to ensure you shine during ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ and well into the new year. And luckily for you we've hit up Mango and tried on a few pieces from their festive collection.

Watch Our Mango Try-on:

What do I wear to a Christmas party?

Well it completely depends on the vibe. A classic choice would be a red or green dress, or you could go for sequins and metallics for a more standout look. We suggest checking out the dress code and playing around to see what works. Remember comfort is key so opt for clothes you can still shake a leg to.

What shops sell the best Christmas party outfits?

For a gorgeous Christmas party look, hitting the high street stores like Next, Zara, and ASOS is always a safe bet. These retailers often showcase a variety of festive and stylish outfits to suit different tastes at a good price point. If you after something a tad more luxe Reformation, Ghost, and House of CB offer unique selections perfect for holiday gatherings. Scroll to see our curated edit...

A Cute Slip Dress

A slip dress is so effortlessly chic, you can pair yours with a fur jacket for a super glam look.

The LBD

When in doubt make play for the classic LBD, as Molly Mae has said 'LBD season has started'. With a black dress you can add a few pops of colour with your accessories - we say green, red, and blue.

Sparkles, Feathers and Sequins

Creativity truly has now bounds during the festive season, with a fun outfit you don't need to worry about your shoes, a clutch, or jewellery.

Pleats

Pleats are simple but oh so very fancy. Mini to maxi all work - we'd team a pleated dress with some court heels.

Bandeau Dress

A bandeau dress is a good choice if you want to show off your neck or clavicle. If you choose to go this route, we'd style this with some bold statement earrings.

Mini Dress

Short dresses are incredibly easy to style and layer up, Leomie Anderson has added that extra pizzaz to hers with this scarf detail, we've linked a similar dress below.