Love Those Sold-Out Embellished Ballet Flats You’ve Seen All Over Instagram? There’s A High Street Pair For £39.99

There's no escaping the fact that this summer belongs to the ballet flat. Ever since Miu Miu sent silky pairs teamed with scrunched socks down the catwalk for autumn/winter 2022, our passion for these pumps has grown exponentially. Not since the early noughties have we been so excited about this shoe and, now, there's another particular pair dominating our social feeds. Seen in black and white, littered with crystals and with an almond-shaped toe, Alaïa's embellished ballet flats have been so popular that they've (almost) completely sold out.

Blanco Miró Scrimieri in Alaïa's ballet flats

What is it about these shoes? Well, they're an easy way to make any outfit feel elevated; they look best with jeans and a T-shirt, which they make look endlessly more interesting than ever before. The only drawback is that Alaïa's flats will set you back £790 – and, they've sold out almost everywhere (you can pre-order the white pair on Matches, however).

Rachael Keegan in her Alaïa flats

Worry not, however, for embellished ballet flats are their own trend. Miu Miu, of course, has its own pair of crystal shoes, complete with the signature logo strap. Loeffler Randall, meanwhile, has merged two trends in one with its Leonie flats, which are both mesh (a major trend in the world of ballet pumps right now) and covered in sparkling gems.

Emma Rose Thatcher posted her Alaïa flats on Instagram

As with any hyped piece of fashion, the high street has cottoned on and produced its own affordable versions of these shoes. Mango's rhinestone ballerinas have almost sold out in black but are available in a light beige colour and Stradivarius has a very snazzy pair with an ankle strap for less than £40.

Jessie Randall, founder and creative director of Loeffler Randall, in the Leonie flats

Whether you use your embellished ballet flats to jazz up everyday outfits or to add even more sparkle to your favourite going-out looks, there are plenty to choose from. You'll just have to be quick – they're selling like hot cakes.

SHOP: The Best Embellished Ballet Flats

1. Loeffler Randall Leonie Crystal-Embellished Ballerina Shoes Buy now Description It's become almost impossible to track down a pair of Loeffler Randall's embellished ballet flats ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Stradivarius Ballet Flats With Rhinestones Buy now Description If your budget doesn't quite stretch to Alaïa, this pair from Stradivarius is a very good ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Miu Miu Embellished Ballet Flats Buy now Description Still going strong, Miu Miu's ballet flats are difficult to resist. These will quickly become your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Mango Rhinestone Ballerinas Buy now Description Even Mango's embellished ballet flats can't stay on the shelves for long. Get them while you can, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now