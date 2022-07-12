The Best Baby Changing Bags In The Amazon Prime Day Sale That Are Both Stylish And Practical

Any new parent will know leaving the house without a massive bag full of nappies, bottles, wipes, dummies and spare clothes isn't an option - and sadly, your favourite tote just won't cut it. Instead, you need one of the best baby changing bags money can buy.

The wonderful world of baby accessories can be a minefield when it comes to finding something that delivers on both practicality and style - because why should you have to compromise on coordination the minute you become a parent?

Thankfully, Amazon has included a number of chic and genuinely useful baby changing bags in its Prime Day sale, so now you can be fully prepared and save money at the same time. Win-win.

What should you look for in a baby changing bag?

• Ease of carrying - hands-free backpacks, cross-body and shoulder bags are best for busy mums

• Wipe-clean

• Durability

• Pram-friendly - look for styles with clips to attach onto your stroller

• Built-in changing mat and nappy compartment

Whether you're looking for yourself or to get as a gift for an expectant mother, we've done all the hard work for you and rounded up the best baby changing bags on the market that look good, too.

SHOP: The Best Baby Changing Bags To Buy Now

Gallery Shop: Best Baby Changing Bags 1 of 15 This classic changing bag perfect for modern parents looks just like a regular handbag and can effortlessly switch from a baby bag to a work or day bag with multifunctional pockets. 2 of 15 Talk about a baby changing bag that looks nothing like a baby changing bag. This classic, statement hat box style bag is the luxury piece to carry your baby essentials in with an insulated bottle holder, zip pocket, pen and gadget pockets and changing mat. And you can coordinate it with other leopard print accessories like the celeb favourite leopard print baby carrier. 3 of 15 Styled like a modern satchel with a saddlebag feel, this will be favourite with mums and dads. Made from soft vegan pebble leather with gunmetal hardware and trims, this bag has pockets galore and even labeling systems so that you are never caught out. 4 of 15 Available in grey, khaki, dark grey, black, and army green, this crowd-pleaser is super-spacious with pockets for organising nappies, keeping tissues and wipes, insulation, and more. We also love the reinforced cushioned shoulder straps that help even out the load. 5 of 15 The Black & Hope Polyester Changing Bag has a zipped main compartment, detachable shoulder strap, and has stroller straps included for easily attaching to the pram or buggy. There are several pockets for easy organising and a padded changing mat for easy changing on the go. 6 of 15 With optional wear as a shoulder bag or backpack, the Sophie Allport Bees Changing Bag has a quaint bee design on the inside with quality, textured faux leather on the outside. Its neutral design is perfect for most parents and babies. 7 of 15 John Lewis' ANYDAY handy backpack changing bag is a fab affordable option with a spacious main compartment, buggy clips, a changing mat, and an insulated pouch. It's surprisingly compact but ideal for carrying all the baby essentials. 8 of 15 Who knew you could get a changing bag as a clutch? The DockATot Clutch Changer made of a luminous sateen fabric is an all-in-one portable changing mat, complete with pockets and pouches to hold all your essentials. 9 of 15 This four-way changing bag is the epitome of style and function. You can wear it as a backpack, shoulder bag, cross body, or handheld with the convertible strap, and it comes with a luxury machine washable padded changing mat. 10 of 15 This simple yet stylish changing bag stamped with the Emporio Armani eagle logo is fitted with multiple pockets and a zipped compartment containing a removable changing mat and bottle holder. 11 of 15 With the iconic interlocking double F print, this boxy changing bag comes with a roll-away changing mat lined with toweling material for your baby's comfort. 12 of 15 This is the only changing bag on our list without a built-in changing mat, but we couldn't resist the gorgeous, quilted design. Don't worry, it has plenty of space and two exterior pockets for quick access to your essentials on the move. 13 of 15 This sleek Coach changing bag ideal for on-the-go parents will hold all your baby's necessities with plenty of pockets and a removable zip pouch for small essentials. 14 of 15 The Tiba + Marl Sumi Puffy Tote is light, wipe-clean, and large enough to carry all those everyday essentials. Inside you'll find a large nylon pouch, a padded changing mat, and a large padded interior sleeve pocket. 15 of 15 Made of 67% recycled cotton, this ultra-practical changing bag has one large zipped pocket, two patch pockets, one removable pouch, one bottle pocket and one adjustable strap.

What should you pack in your baby changing bag?

You’ve got your bag, but what should you pack in it? The NCT recommends packing the following to make sure you’re never caught at a loose end:

• A changing mat (that'll be built-in your bag) and alcohol-free and fragrance-free wipes

• Bags for dirty nappies or clothing should there be any nappy leaks

• Barrier cream (if you’re using it) to protect your baby's skin

• Three to four clean disposable nappies, or liners and covers if you're using cloth nappies. How many you need depends on how long you'll be out for and how old your baby is

• A change of clothes for your baby in case of any accidents

• Portable toys to keep them entertained on the move

• Food for your baby. If you’re breastfeeding, you may need to pack clean breast pads or a breastfeeding shawl, or if they’re on formula, you may need to pack sterilised bottles and formula powder. If they’re a little older, it would be worth having some purees or finger foods to hand.

And after all that, don’t forget about you! As well as the essentials, it would be worth bringing your own snacks or something to keep you entertained when baby is napping and you can grab some time to yourself while out and about.

