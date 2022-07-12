The Best Gifts For New Mums Ahead Of Mother’s Day This Weekend

When it comes to presents for new mums, there's the practical kind (bibs, muslin cloths and breast pumps) and then the pamper kind (something aesthetically pleasing for the new arrival's nursery or some beauty products specially-made for expectant mums that they can use into well their maternity leave).
But what to buy a new mum and their little one that's slightly more exciting than a gift card or pillow spray? You can't give them a good night's sleep, but you can give them something thoughtful.
So, we have compiled a guide to the more unusual mother and baby gifts: from lovely gift hampers to room décor, to a pamper hamper, to the softest comforters in the whole world. The following would make an excellent list of baby shower gifts - and would also do very nicely for Mother's Day.
It's time to stop the search...
Give the gift of 'a moment of calm' for any new Mum or soon-to-be Mum. A mug for a relaxing tea, a soft eye mask for snatched moments of sleep and a heavenly scented roller ball, and breath....
This diffuser from Aromatherapy Associates is waterless, resulting in much more concentrated essential oils for the benefits of aromatherapy. It also comes with a soft light and is completely portable.
Give her the gift of something practical and pleasing, and put the joy back into washing with Kair's Signature Bundle. The luxe laundry brand will extend the lifespan of her (and the little one's) clothes, with a 'Buy Less, Wear More' approach ideal for the eco-conscious woman in your life.
Surprisingly useful to any new Mum who's washing pile is constantly growing. A fresh pair of socks, especially in joyous shades of lilac and green, are an underestimated treat.
Give the ultimate gift for a Mum to be or new Mum, a good nights sleep and an even better pamper at London's The Standard. This Mother's Day, treat Mum to an overnight in one of The Standard's suites and add on something extra-special with the choice of rejuvenating and relaxing facial, a mani or pedicure, or a blow-dry in the privacy of the suite. The suite includes Peloton bikes (if requested), 24hr gym access and private terrace for a little bit of well-earned peace and quiet. She deserves it!
Another pretty muslin is lovely, but a freezer full of instant, nutritious meals? Now you're talking. Wholesome, healthy ready meals are catnip to new parents who haven't so much as showered for a week, let alone thought about doing a food shop. ByRuby's New Parent Bundle includes everything from grass fed beef lasagne to sweet potato soup and brownies. Your friend will go gaga for them during those sleep deprived early days.
Following a sold out collaboration in 2021, Astrid & Miyu have partnered up with vintage Jewellery Curator Susan Caplan for a second limited edition collection of statement pieces that she will treasure for years to come.
A modern take on the classic locket. The pebble shaped 18ct gold vermeil locket can be engraved both inside and out, and comes on an adjustable gold chain. The perfect gift.
These sweet, crocheted rattles come in a choice of seven colourways, and will keep a little one entertained for long enough for mum and dad to grab five minutes.
Time has now ceased to exist and day and night have become one. Slippers that can be worn outside respectably are any new Mum's best friend.
For something special, check out these organic cotton pieces from Organic Zoo's Midnight range. And while they are ridiculously cute when combined, they are also brilliant worn as separates too – and will instantly elevate any outfit.
Give the gift of not having to Cook to any new parent who hasn't had time to eat a real meal in the last few weeks. Trust us, it will be appreciated.
Newborns are always showered with gifts – but spare a thought for mum, who definitely deserves spoiling too. May we recommend these brilliant boxes from Oh Mumma that are filled with mum and baby themed beauty products. Simply choose up to six items that you reckon would make her life easier/make her smile from the curated selection, and they will do the rest.
The easiest footwear for anyone who is time-poor. Easy, go with everything and anything and super comfy. Added bonus, the adjustable buckles can help with any puffy ankles and feet. A failsafe new mum and mum to be!
Brighten up their nursery wall with this cute cherries art print from Fy. Available in three different sizes, and with a framing option, you can customise it to fit into any wall space.
A treat for any new Mum; the scent of calm. A little room freshener without having to clean anything if an ideal prezzie for the chicest of new Mums.
Surprise the new mum in your life with this organic mother and baby pampering kit from Neals Yard. Comprising of Baby Balm, Mother's Balm, Pure Baby Oil, Mother's Massage Oil, Baby Bath & Shampoo, Mother's Bath Oil and an organic cotton flannel, it's so much better than a bath set. All she needs now is to find five magical minutes to use it…
A fresh set of PJ's is universally known as being a great present for anyone, treat the Mum figure in your life to a little bit of comfort.
These sweet stories, with embedded finger puppets, are brilliantly interactive and will help hold baby and toddlers' fragile attentions.
Whilst the babies are showered with gifts, give a little something to Mum. Ideally in the form of an M&S hamper, this one's alcohol free should that be desired but there are plenty of options that include a little bit of bubbly.
This crazy-cute book runs through a list of all the cutest things imaginable, until the end where the cutest thing in the entire world is revealed – a mirror showing their very own baby's face.
One of the best tinted moisturisers in the biz. Give any new Mum or soon to be Mum the easiest makeup routine ever, ideal for anyone where a make-up routine is wayyy down the priority list.
Keep your baby's tiny head and toes warm with this adorable set from The White Company. Crafted from super-soft cotton, this panda-printed sleep suit and adjustable hat come in a chic gift box that can be used to store little keepsakes in.
A charming rhyming book, celebrating days spent with Granny! An ideal gift for any newbie Nana's or newbie Grandchildren. Utterly adorable.
Get them started early on their 'five a day' with these insanely sweet vegetables from Noodoll.
Every Mum deserves a little bit of stylish comfort, this Les Boys Les Girls claret tracksuit is the best of both. Wear with trainers and a trench coat for the easiest outfit going.
A matching tracksuit will get you swiftly out of any wardrobe dilemma!
'A light up dumpling… Err… WTF?' I hear you cry… Well, this is one cute and useful little guy. Just pop some batteries inside him and he will provide a warm glow at their baby's bedside table at night. Not so mad, after all.
The perfect gift for those first few months of becoming a parent, pop these meals straight in the freezer for emergency (and very delicious) dinners.
This gorgeous gift set contains a chic organic cotton babygro with hand-crochet appliqué animal and matching rattle. We especially love the red stripe with brown bear combo.
The ideal duo of limited edition Eau De Toilette and hand cream for little moments of luxury for any Mum. The floral fragrance its said to "heighten the senses and take your imagination on an extraordinary voyage."
Want to treat her to a bottle of bubbly but know she won't be drinking for a while? Look no further than this sparkling tea and truffle set from Fortnum & Mason. We can confirm the tea is delicious and fizzy enough for a celebration and the truffles are a lovely accompaniment.
A classic striped PJ set in crisp organic cotton. A gift for the days when putting on real clothes seems just impossible and only pyjamas will do.
Stop her being tempted to chop all her hair off into a 'mum do' with this luxe silk hairband from Slip. Not only will it keep her hair off her face and away from grabby little mitts, but will also help protect her new delicate hair growth from breakage. P.S. The brand also makes lovely silk eye masks.
Add a little luxury to any room with a beautiful scented candle, a moment of calm amongst the chaos of Motherhood. Available in a range of colours and scents to suit everyone!
We are very impressed by Jellycat's ability to make any object in the entire world, cute. And this adorable HB pencil is a case in (lead) point!
This is all about celebrating the new Mums out there, built with all Mums in mind who don't have a moment to themselves but deserve all the treats in the world! Contains relaxing shower oil, microfibre hair-wrap and soothing pillow spray.
We are huge fans of these eco-friendly wooden toys. They are the perfect thing to pop in front of a baby or toddler to keep their little minds active and their little hands busy. And we are obsessed with these gorgeous, muted colourways.