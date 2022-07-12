The Best Gifts For New Mums Ahead Of Mother’s Day This Weekend

by Grazia |

When it comes to presents for new mums, there's the practical kind (bibs, muslin cloths and breast pumps) and then the pamper kind (something aesthetically pleasing for the new arrival's nursery or some beauty products specially-made for expectant mums that they can use into well their maternity leave).

But what to buy a new mum and their little one that's slightly more exciting than a gift card or pillow spray? You can't give them a good night's sleep, but you can give them something thoughtful.

So, we have compiled a guide to the more unusual mother and baby gifts: from lovely gift hampers to room décor, to a pamper hamper, to the softest comforters in the whole world. The following would make an excellent list of baby shower gifts - and would also do very nicely for Mother's Day.

It's time to stop the search...

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for new mums

Did you know that Amazon Prime Day is happening right now? Running from 12-13 July, there are some fantastic deals to be had, including some great savings on gifts. For more deals, check out our top picks.

SEE MORE: The Best Flower Delivery Services To Send Bouquets To Your Favourite People