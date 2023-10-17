The Best Designer Prams To Help You Stroll In Style

Whether you are a soon-to-be parent or a seasoned professional, a travel system is essential for getting your new baby out of the house - and opting for a designer pram might make that daily struggle slightly more worthwhile. After all, if you have to use something every day, we recommend choosing a style you'll absolutely love. The best designer prams allow fashion-conscious mums (and dads) to showcase their style, while getting from a to b with their little ones. So, to make life easy, we've rounded up the best prams from luxury brands.
The best designer prams have a distinct aesthetic. Much like your favourite changing bag, handbag or coat, they have been crafted from the best materials and exude luxury. Many of these expensive prams are from the likes of Fendi (Kylie Jenner's pram of choice!), Dior or Versace, but brands such as Cybex, iCandy and Stokke also have some magnificent luxury options that are both stylish and functional, in equal measure.
The Best Overall Designer Pram: Dior Bassinet and Stroller Combo, Dior
Best Fendi Pram: Fendi Kids Monogram Pram, Fendi**
Best Versace Pram:** Versace Baroque Print Stroller
The right pram is worth investing in as you will be using it almost every day. So, it is crucial that you choose something that you will enjoy pushing around as you do your daily errands, like when Molly Mae showcased her iCandy pram on her coffee run. The best designer prams will have an air of sophistication, be highly functional and help you navigate the world effortlessly. Shop the best designer prams below.
The best overall designer pram
This combination pram is crafted from the finest materials, and the bassinet envelops your baby in
Pros
- Plush Comfort
- Timeless Elegance
- Great suspension
- Innovative ventilation system
- Accessories provided
Best Fendi pram
From the gold-tone FENDI logo accents to the meticulously stitched monogram fabric, every element
Best Versace pram
Make a bold statement, create lasting memories, and ensure your child's comfort with this iconic
Pros
- Expandable canopy
- Large storage basket
- 5-point harness
Cons
- No carry cot
Best Hugo Boss pram
This four-wheel pram will turn heads wherever you go. Its sleek and contemporary design embodies
Pros
- Smooth ride
- Reversible seat
- Large storage basket
Cons
- Not suitable for vegans
Best designer pram for toddlers
Another entry from Dior is this canvas stroller. This ultra-lightweight stroller is timeless. The
Pros
- Lightweight
- Compact
- Perfect for toddlers
Cons
- No carry cot
The best smart-tech designer pram
Cybex has been one of the leading manufacturers of smart prams. Like an electric bike, this pram
Pros
- Battery indicators
- Complete bundle
- Comfortable
Cons
- Does not work as well on low-battery
Best sustainable designer pram
For eco-conscious parents, the Stokke Xplory X is a fantastic choice. The stroller's main textiles
Pros
- Seven colour options
- Lots of accessories available
- Detachable shopping bag
Cons
- Carry cot sold separately.
Best designer pram bundle
When Molly-Mae featured the iCandy Biscotti on her Instagram, it blew up, and thousands hit the
Pros
- Converts to a full travel system with included car seat adaptors
- Puncture proof tires
- Choice of five fabrics and two chassis colour options
- Can convert into a double pram
Cons
- Some found it heavy
What features to look for when shopping for the best designer prams?
When shopping for the best designer prams, we recommend looking out for the following key features:
Quality Materials: Look for prams made from high-quality materials, such as durable aluminum frames, luxurious fabrics, and leather handles. These materials not only enhance the overall appearance but also ensure long-lasting durability.
Comfort: Ensure that the pram has a comfortable and well-padded seat with multiple recline positions. Adjustable leg rests and ample padding are important for your child's comfort during strolls.
Foldability: Check if the pram can be folded easily for storage and transportation, and whether it can fit into your car or home with convenience.
Safety: Look for safety features such as a 5-point harness, a sturdy brake system, and a sun canopy with UV protection.
Storage: Adequate storage space is important for carrying essentials like diapers, bottles, and shopping bags. Many designer prams come with spacious storage baskets. If your designer pram does not come with enough storage, you can always shop for a pram organiser to help keep everything in place.
Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.