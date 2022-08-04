Every French Girl Is Making Us Want To Wear This ‘Frumpy’ Skirt

The battle between the micro mini (thanks, Miu Miu) and the maxi skirt is ongoing for spring/summer. With Y2K trends spiking all over TikTok, it’s no surprise these two extremes are going head-to-head this season. But while everyone who experienced these the first time round decides whether they’re willing to embrace the comeback, there’s a small group of women who are backing a surprising alternative.

French women have impeccable style. So when the likes of Camille Charrière, Sylvie Mus and Adenorah all step out wearing the same look, you know it’s a thing. Say hello to the knee-length skirt because the formerly 'frumpy' item is all over the 'gram. And with Chanel, Jil Sander and Prada putting them on the runway, it's no longer the slightly sad sister to the mini.

While you take a moment to comprehend how a pencil skirt usually only reserved for corporate office jobs can possibly replace your fail-safe midi, let us elaborate. Instead of something super structured, lean into softer alternatives in the form of satin, lace and crochet. The only rule here is, they have to sit slightly above, or below, your knee to not venture into midi territory. Another way to make these cool rather than corporate is to wear your skirt low-slung on the hips to deliver a 'I just threw this on' kind of vibe.

We know what you’re thinking: what about the shoes? Well, let’s just tell you this isn’t to be combined with another French-girl favourite – the ballet flat. Instead, pair with a low-heel mule or sandal. And when it's cool enough to consider boots, New Yorker Mecca James-Williams wears her knee-length skirt with pointed white knee-highs.

It’s time to put an end to the battle of the mini v maxi. Why not surprise everyone with a knee-length instead? Shop our edit of the best styles around.