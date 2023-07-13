  1. Home
We’re Already Dreaming Of These Summer Outfits

Everything we can't wait to wear in spring/summer 2023.

by Julia Harvey |
Posted

It's finally summer! So with two steamy months ahead, this isn’t the time to turn the temperature down on what you’re wearing. Luckily, Planet Fashion is primed for sizzlingly hot weather, providing plenty of heatwave-friendly outfit formulas that you can copy and paste in your wardrobe. These are the summer outfits that to bookmark now and wear as soon as it's scorching hot. Read our favourite summer outfit ideas that will keep you bang on trend.

Utility

Be ready for whatever comes your way and try the utilitarian trends. Camouflage, khaki, practical jackets and plenty of pockets. We love a trend that's as useful as it is stylish so this is a winner. Try camo cargo pants and crop tops or khaki raincoats over mini skirts. For some catwalk inspo look to Miu Miu, whose take on its trademark micro mini-skirt has been given a pocket-heavy upgrade for summer.

Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

1. Jacquemus, La Veste De Nîmes Meio Cropped Denim Jacket

Jacquemus, La Veste De Nîmes Meio Cropped Denim Jacket

A nice co-ord that embraces a utilitarian aesthetic.

2. Jacquemus, Le De Nîmes Flared Jeans

Jacquemus, Le de Nîmes Flared Jeans

You could dress these jeans up with a baby tee or a halter-neck top.

Teeny Tiny Hot Pants

Whilst we love the Bermuda shorts of 2022, this coming season we'll be opting for some seriously short-shorts. Try matching prints for a joyous two-piece or wear with slouchy vintage T-shirts and flip-flops for the perfect holiday-ready outfit.

Marni <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

3. Zara, Shiny Top

Zara, Shiny Top

Zara has the high street's best selection of co-ords, including this shiny vest-and-top combo.

4. <meta charset="utf-8">Zara, Shiny Shorts

Zara, Shiny Shorts

These little knitted shorts would be great for the beach as well as the city.

'00s Nostalgia

As Paris Hilton taught us, 'That's hot'. And isn't it just! We're already well in the throws of a '00s revival thanks to our obsession with nostalgia. But for summer 2023, it's going up a notch with all things Y2K on the horizon. We're talking super low-rise trousers, bandage dresses, coin belts, butterflies... you get the gist. Bring on the nostalgia.

Versace <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

5. Urban Outfitters, Concho Belt

Urban Outfitters, Concho Belt

An accessory that will 'Y2K-ify' a basic outfit.

6. Minimalista, Blue Clips

Minimalista, Blue Clips

These flower clips will keep your hair off your sweaty forehead.

Summer Denim

The Western tuxedo has been given a dirty wash for the season ahead, expect slightly green tinges, plenty of rough-and-ready frayed hems and don't be afraid of double or even triple denim looks. For the perfect example look to Diesel's spring/summer '23 collection where double denim in the perfect dirty wash shade stole the show.

Diesel <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

7. Diesel, De-tary Bandeau

Diesel, De-tary Bandeau

This bandeau is straight off the runway and you can get the matching bottoms too.

8. Diesel, Bootcut And Flare Jeans Belthy 0enaf

Diesel, Bootcut And Flare Jeans Belthy 0enaf

Wear these jeans with a motorcycle jacket and shoulder bag.

9. Weekday, Reseda Long Denim Skirt

Weekday, Reseda Long Denim Skirt

Channel the dirty denim trend with this long skirt from Weekday.

Hot Goth

Call it the Jenna Ortega effect, but we're into the black lace and gothic silhouettes. Channel your inner Wednesday Addams by going head-to-toe black and wear fishnets at all times. To keep this summer appropriate be sure to go for light or breathable fabrics, light swishy shapes or cut-out dresses to let the breeze through.

Mugler <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

10. Rixo, June Black Dress

Rixo, June Black Dress

A versatile black dress perfect for the summer time.

Back To Basics

Let's keep it simple. Swap fussy outfits in favour of timeless classic pieces that will come back season after season. Go for basic tank tops, tailored trousers, blue jeans and simple sandals. Bottega Veneta's not-so-simple simple outfit of jeans, vest and flannel shirt is the ultimate summer outfit inspiration, although this designer version was actually printed leather - who knew!

Bottega Veneta <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

11. Loewe Tank

Loewe Tank

A tank top is a wardrobe staple.

12. Weekday, Astro Loose Baggy Jeans

Weekday, Astro Loose Baggy Jeans

A pair of loose baggy jeans that has the ability to make any outfit look cool.

13. Free People, Izzy Shirt

Free People, Izzy Shirt

An effortless shirt to be styled with a tank and jeans.

