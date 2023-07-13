We’re Already Dreaming Of These Summer Outfits

It's finally summer! So with two steamy months ahead, this isn’t the time to turn the temperature down on what you’re wearing. Luckily, Planet Fashion is primed for sizzlingly hot weather, providing plenty of heatwave-friendly outfit formulas that you can copy and paste in your wardrobe. These are the summer outfits that to bookmark now and wear as soon as it's scorching hot. Read our favourite summer outfit ideas that will keep you bang on trend.

Utility

Be ready for whatever comes your way and try the utilitarian trends. Camouflage, khaki, practical jackets and plenty of pockets. We love a trend that's as useful as it is stylish so this is a winner. Try camo cargo pants and crop tops or khaki raincoats over mini skirts. For some catwalk inspo look to Miu Miu, whose take on its trademark micro mini-skirt has been given a pocket-heavy upgrade for summer.

Miu Miu spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

1. Jacquemus, La Veste De Nîmes Meio Cropped Denim Jacket Buy now Description A nice co-ord that embraces a utilitarian aesthetic. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Jacquemus, Le De Nîmes Flared Jeans Buy now Description You could dress these jeans up with a baby tee or a halter-neck top. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Teeny Tiny Hot Pants

Whilst we love the Bermuda shorts of 2022, this coming season we'll be opting for some seriously short-shorts. Try matching prints for a joyous two-piece or wear with slouchy vintage T-shirts and flip-flops for the perfect holiday-ready outfit.

Marni <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

3. Zara, Shiny Top Buy now Description Zara has the high street's best selection of co-ords, including this shiny vest-and-top combo. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. <meta charset="utf-8">Zara, Shiny Shorts Buy now Description These little knitted shorts would be great for the beach as well as the city. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

'00s Nostalgia

As Paris Hilton taught us, 'That's hot'. And isn't it just! We're already well in the throws of a '00s revival thanks to our obsession with nostalgia. But for summer 2023, it's going up a notch with all things Y2K on the horizon. We're talking super low-rise trousers, bandage dresses, coin belts, butterflies... you get the gist. Bring on the nostalgia.

Versace <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

5. Urban Outfitters, Concho Belt Buy now Description An accessory that will 'Y2K-ify' a basic outfit. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Minimalista, Blue Clips Buy now Description These flower clips will keep your hair off your sweaty forehead. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Summer Denim

The Western tuxedo has been given a dirty wash for the season ahead, expect slightly green tinges, plenty of rough-and-ready frayed hems and don't be afraid of double or even triple denim looks. For the perfect example look to Diesel's spring/summer '23 collection where double denim in the perfect dirty wash shade stole the show.

Diesel <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

7. Diesel, De-tary Bandeau Buy now Description This bandeau is straight off the runway and you can get the matching bottoms too. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Diesel, Bootcut And Flare Jeans Belthy 0enaf Buy now Description Wear these jeans with a motorcycle jacket and shoulder bag. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Weekday, Reseda Long Denim Skirt Buy now Description Channel the dirty denim trend with this long skirt from Weekday. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Hot Goth

Call it the Jenna Ortega effect, but we're into the black lace and gothic silhouettes. Channel your inner Wednesday Addams by going head-to-toe black and wear fishnets at all times. To keep this summer appropriate be sure to go for light or breathable fabrics, light swishy shapes or cut-out dresses to let the breeze through.

Mugler <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

10. Rixo, June Black Dress Buy now Description A versatile black dress perfect for the summer time. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Back To Basics

Let's keep it simple. Swap fussy outfits in favour of timeless classic pieces that will come back season after season. Go for basic tank tops, tailored trousers, blue jeans and simple sandals. Bottega Veneta's not-so-simple simple outfit of jeans, vest and flannel shirt is the ultimate summer outfit inspiration, although this designer version was actually printed leather - who knew!

Bottega Veneta <meta charset="utf-8">spring/summer 2023 ©Getty

11. Loewe Tank Buy now Description A tank top is a wardrobe staple. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. Weekday, Astro Loose Baggy Jeans Buy now Description A pair of loose baggy jeans that has the ability to make any outfit look cool. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now