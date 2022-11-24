Everything You Need To Know About Jenna Ortega The Star Of Netflix’s Wednesday

Wednesday – the TV series, not the middle of the week – is finally here and to say we are we obsessed with the Netflix show would be an understatement. And we’re not the only ones…

Fans of the Netflix show have been taking to social media to lavish praise on Wednesday, and more specifically Wednesday Addams played by Jenna Ortega. One fan commented, 'Something that really is a bit of a bitter tragedy: There’s only eight episodes of Wednesday' whilst another said, 'It’s so cool to watch Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, she absolutely nailed this role!'

But who exactly is the actress that the internet is currently lavishing praise on and where might you have seen her before?

What is Jenna Ortega’s real name?

Jenna’s real name is actually Jenna Marie Ortega, she hasn’t changed it.

How old is Jenna Ortega?

Born on 27 September 2002, Jenna Ortega is currently 20 years old.

Where is Jenna Ortega from?

Jenna was born in Coachella Valley in California. Her father is of Mexican descent and her mother is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent.

What was Jenna Ortega’s first role?

Jenna made her acting debut in 2012 with a guest appearance in the TV series Rob in the episode 'Baby Bug'. Her film debut came in 2013 when she had a minor role in Iron Man 3.

Where might I have seen Jenna Ortega before?

In 2022, Jenna appeared in Scream as Tara Carpenter and she’s set to appear in the next film of the franchise Scream 6 which is currently in post-production.

When it comes to TV, Jenna has had a recurring role as young Jane in Jane the Virgin and appeared in the Netflix series You as Ellie Alves. Her biggest role to date though is definitely playing Wednesday Addams in Wednesday.

What do people think of Jenna Ortega playing Wednesday Addams?

Rotten Tomatoes verdict of the series stated, ‘Wednesday isn’t exactly full of woe for viewers, but without Jenna Ortega in the lead, this Addams Family-adjacent series might as well be another CW drama' whilst The Wall Street Journal commended Jenna for her 'charismatic performance'.

Has Jenna Ortega received any awards?

At the Imagen Awards in 2018, Jenna won Best Young Actor- Television for her work on Stuck In The Middle.

Is Jenna Ortega related to Kenny Ortega?

Jenna is not related to the director and choreographer who brought us absolute gems like Hocus Pocus and High School Musical. In fact, the duo have only met once.

Are Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler friends?

Yep, they met whilst filming The Fallout and are still great friends to this day. In her WIRED Autocomplete Interview, Jenna referred to Maddie as the same person as her just in a different front calling her 'a weirdo' adding 'she makes me laugh'.

Can Jenna Ortega play the cello?

In the new series, Wednesday Addams is a proficient cello player and fans will be surprised to know that Jenna actually learnt the skill for the role, though not quite to the same level of her character. It is something that she’d love to continue learning though, so watch this space.

Is Jenna Ortega in a relationship?