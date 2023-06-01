These Coachella Outfits Will Carry You All The Way Through Festival Season

Does anyone else spend the colder months daydreaming about summer? If you've already got some fun dates in the diary, then you'll know how the lead-up to the event can be just as exciting. Coachella kicked off festival season, getting us straight into the spirit of things with plenty of outfit ideas to put on your summer moodboard.

With a whole host of A-list attendees, Coachella outfits get some serious airtime. From Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton to Charlie XCX and Hailey Bieber, there are plenty of good celeb looks to get a bit of inspo from. If you're looking for some true Coachella vibe outfits, look no further than supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, who always pulls out all the festival fashion classic, from flower crowns to crochet flares.

Hosted in California in Coachella Valley (where the event got its name from), the weekends take place in Colorado desert, so as you can imagine, it's pretty hot. With temperatures reaching up to 30 degrees during the day, you can basically pack like you would for a summer holiday. Known as an Instagram-worthy festival, though, everyone goes above and beyond when it comes to outfits so practically anything goes. Want to wear just a bikini? That's okay. Ready to try out this year's sheer dress trend? This is the place to do it. And when it comes to accessories, it's all about more is more to get you noticed in the crowd.

Keep going to get some Coachellaoutfit inspiration so you know what to pack. And don't forget your SPF!

Reach For Y2K Classics

Hailey Bieber is a regular at Coachella, but for last weekend she chose to dial down the drama for some wardrobe classics from Y2K - the baby-tee-slash-strappy-top and a pair of baggy jeans.

Choose A Matching Co-ord

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri was best dressed on the show, and has now been named one of the best dressed celebs at Coachella's first weekend too! She went head-to-toe in blue and paired her look with ultra high-knee boots.

Opt For Clashing Colours

Model Alessandra Ambrosio is a serious fan of Coachella, which means she's something of a connoisseur when it comes to festival clothing. Last year, she brought back the scarf top - a style tip from early '00s Beyoncé - and paired it with a simple denim jacket. This year, she packed about five different outfits, including this extra (in a good way) number that clashed pink and red, one of our favourites. Go on, you know you want to.

Add Western Touches With Cowboy Boots And Leather Accessories

The Western trend has been key for a few seasons now so no doubt you've already got a leather belt or cowboy boots you can bring out for the occasion. Olivia Culpo wore all her pieces at once with a lace bra and a cable-knit cardigan. Only at Coachella.

Pack Your Denim Maxi

Model Elsa Hosk was ahead of the denim maxi skirt trend when she wore a blue style at last year's Coachella. Y2K fashion is huge news for 2023, so we're sure people will be wearing them with 'nice tops' (like Elsa's), bikinis and shirts and completing the look with cowboy boots or chunky trainers.

Add Statement Shades To A Slip Dress

As one of the most versatile dresses in anyone's wardrobe, the slip can of course be worn to festivals, too. Make like India and wear a midi or maxi style and amp up the look with statement shades, hair accessories (they're everywhere at Coachella) and a '90s shoulder bag. You could also tie a shirt around your waist in case it gets cooler in the evening or the sun is too much during the day.

Wear Your Best Bra As A Top

If you have a pretty lingerie collection then it's a shame to keep it hidden, isn't it? Coachella is the perfect opportunity to wear underwear as outerwear, just like Carms, who looked ready for a night out. Wearing a longline bralette style from Boux, she styles it with the matching suspender belt. Like we said, anything goes, but if you want to style it another way then you could easily just add the bra to jeans or shorts.

Embrace The Sheer Dress With Swimwear

Vanessa Hudgens is one of the many people making a case for swimwear at Coachella. Wearing a cut-out one-piece under a sheer mini, the actor styled it with chunky lace-up boots – trust us, you'll end up wearing boots with every outfit. No doubt you'll see loads of people also wearing a bikini for the festival.

Pair Your Jean Shorts With Sensible Shoes