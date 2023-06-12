10 Beach Outfits That Will Have You Excited For The Summer

When planning your outfit ideas for an upcoming holiday, you can't possibly miss out the beach day (it's literally the highlight). Can you think of a better way to have fun in the sun than some fire outfits?
Sooner than you know it, we'll be digging in the back of our wardrobes to dust off our beloved denim shorts and summer dresses. Just picture yourself right now sitting on the beach, sand in between your toes, the waves hitting the rocks, and the smell of fish and chips in the air - we are counting down the days if you can't tell. So whether you are home or away this summer (remember the airport 'fits), heading to the beach to sunbathe or to surf, these 'grammable outfits will make you even more excited for the hotter days!
A Mini Dress
Hot weather is the perfect time to show off those legs! Ashley Graham looks stunning in this bright orange dress. Pair yours with barely-there heels to create the perfect evening look.
1. & Other Stories, Babydoll Pleated Bodice Dress
This babydoll dress has a similar silhouette to Ashley Graham's.
A White Oversized Shirt
Effortless but also effective, the oversized shirt always does the job. Nella styles hers with shorts and platform slides.
2. With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend Shirt Linen
Meghan Markle's a fan of With Nothing Underneath, the brand specialising in shirts.
A Knitted Set
Maya Jama debuted this beautiful knitted set by Crolage in her first ever episode of Love Island. A perfect look for a tropical holiday.
3. Zara, Floral Crochet Cardigan
Zara has the high street's best selection of crochet, including this cardigan-and-knickers combo.
A Mesh Cover-Up
Love island girls have always got us covered when it comes to swimwear inspo - and this look is a two-in-one. Pair the classic bikini with a mesh cover-up for days sitting by the pool. Don't forget the sunnies.
5. Louisa Ballou, Heatwave Printed Minidress
Louise Ballou is queen of the little mesh dress.
A One-Piece
If you're into the more simple things in life, this one-piece is just for you. Wolfie Cindy has gone for a red all-in-one paired with gold jewellery.
6. Arket, Crinkle Square-Neck Swimsuit
Arket's swimsuits are of the chic and comfortable variety. We love this square-necked style.
A Two-Piece
A flowy set is the perfect outfit for a full day at the shore. Look for a two-piece with a fun print or bright colour to add some summer vibes. Pair yours with some sandals and a wide-brimmed hat for a chic look.
7. COS, Floral-Print Linen-Blend Bustier
This high street two-piece, part of a collaboration with Stephen Doherty, is perfect for holiday
A Denim Skirt
We've all seen denim shorts at the beach but what about a denim maxi skirt? On a cooler summer day this outfit is your go-to.
9. Whistles, Denim Midi Skirt
This A-line denim skirt has a supremely flattering fit.
A Breezy Dress
Opt for a breathable fabric like cotton or linen for a warm day on a sandy beach. Mon is showing us how it’s done in this beautifully patterned dress.
10. H&M, Tie-Detail Linen-Blend Dress
H&M's easy, breezy linen-blend dress will be the gift that keeps on giving during heatwave season.
Cargos
If you have fun excursions planned on your beach day, trousers and a cute crop top is a safe bet (yes, you can wear cargos all year around).
11. Weekday, Julian Linen Mix Cargo Trouser
Pair these white cargo pants with a ribbed tank top.
A Bikini
Spending all day in the pool? All you need is a vibrant bikini like Adeola Patronne.
12. Boden, Racer Crew-Neck Bikini Top
Available in seven different colours, this sporty bikini is a winner for summer 2023.