The 9 Style Lessons To Take Home From This Season’s Love Island

Congratulations, you finally get your evenings back! Small compensation, perhaps, for the fact that the latest season of Love Island finishes tonight. This year’s show has served up some moments that will go down in the reality TV history books (‘tit gate’, we will never forget you) but perhaps the biggest surprise is that, this time around, the fashion won’t fade faster than those Mediterranean tans. Here are the style lessons to take away from Love Island season eight.

Pre-loved is better than fast fashion

©ITV

A holiday romance that will go the distance, this season’s love-in with eBay showed that shopping second-hand is always a smart idea and a savvy choice (it reports a 700% increase in searches for pre-loved fashion since becoming a Love Island sponsor). What stylist Amy Bannerman has so cleverly done is to show how ‘vintage’ clothing can look modern and have mass appeal. The turbo-charged, va-va-voom glam of previous seasons is still present and correct, it just happens to be pre-loved. Bookmark vintage Versace now (as seen on Tasha and Indiyah). Or if you can’t be bothered with the trawl, check out the Love Island x eBay charity auction that is now live until 5th August.

Poster Girl is the brand of the summer

Everywhere you’ve looked they’ve been there. No, not six packs and questionable tattoos, something far more enticing: Poster Girl dresses. Beloved by the likes of Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner, the body-con, cut-out numbers leave little to the imagination, but that didn’t stop Amber, Indiyah, Paige, Summer and Danica wearing them. They conquered the Villa from day one. Underwear, be gone!

Accessories matter poolside

©ITV

Denim, leather and boots can still work on hols

Tasha is your girl to know here. She’s been spotted in denim co-ords, a studded leather mini dress and ombré knee highs.

And...Gloves (HUH?!!)

Yes, really. Remember Danica in her elbow length blue gloves – and matching dress? A move as bold as her controversial decision to couple up with Luca but with a happier outcome. The first look at this evening’s finale look reveals that breakout style star Tasha has also opted for opera gloves.

Dress for the job you want

©ITV

All that talk about ‘wifey material’ (patronising to say the least) must be getting to the girls. Several of the girls have said yes to the white dress, see Ekin-Su in a slinky Rat & Boa slip and Indiyah’s finale Jovani gown (to be unveiled tonight). But the white dress is not the preserve of ‘wifey material’ women.

Boys are getting bolder

Even the drama of Movie Night could not distract from Billy’s suit. But he isn’t the only one to peacock his way around the villa, see Dami in tie-dye Isabel Marant and Luca’s tropical Gucci shirt.

Shoes matter