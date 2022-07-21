Rating All The Tattoos On Love Island This Season

Love Island and tattoos go together like ready salted Lays and Fanta Limon after a lazy day by the pool on holiday. That is, they go hand in hand. We’ve had sleeves, meaningful tattoos and…Danny Bibby who just went ahead and decided to cover his entire face and body. This year, Luca Bish is undoubtedly in the lead in the ink department with his seemingly random collection of tats which include a butterfly, a scorpion and…um Muhammed Ali. Bish who sells fish isn’t the only proud tattoo wearer, however. So let’s dive in and rate that ink.