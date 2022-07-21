Love Island and tattoos go together like ready salted Lays and Fanta Limon after a lazy day by the pool on holiday. That is, they go hand in hand. We’ve had sleeves, meaningful tattoos and…Danny Bibby who just went ahead and decided to cover his entire face and body. This year, Luca Bish is undoubtedly in the lead in the ink department with his seemingly random collection of tats which include a butterfly, a scorpion and…um Muhammed Ali. Bish who sells fish isn’t the only proud tattoo wearer, however. So let’s dive in and rate that ink.
Rating All The Tattoos On Love Island This Season
Perhaps the ink which has received the most attention since series eight began is Luca’s impression of the famous wartime Prime Minister on his right arm. Underneath the portrait of him, there's a newspaper front page that's believed to be from 1940. We don’t know why Luca has this tattoo, it’s highly likely even Luca doesn’t know. 3/10
On the same arm is the tattoo of physicist Albert Einstein. Again, very little clarification is out there about why Einstein has popped up - and it’s especially odd considering Luca’s go-to when he was trying to think of a genius on Tuesday night’s show was ‘Elon Musk’. 2/10
Another Bish Spesh, this snake is coiled across his chest. It even got its own airtime on the show last week when Luca pointed at it when he was describing Gemma. ‘See this tattoo on my chest,’ he told his fellow contestants. ‘That’s what she is.’ Deep. 3/10
Perhaps a literal choice for Paige, considering her surname, but this red rose on the side of her torso screams, ‘I panicked and went for one of the first things I saw in the tattoo shop’s book on my 18th birthday’. Given its red colour I also keep thinking it’s a third nipple when it appears on camera. 6/10.
In the school of the late, great Sarah Harding’s ‘Don’t Be Bitter, Glitter’ tattoo, Ronan Keating’s son Jack has gone for the kind of quote someone might buy at The Range on a piece of driftwood. Daubed across his chest, it reads ‘What’s meant for you won’t pass you by’. This is ironic considering he was dumped from Casa Amor having uttered only three words. He also loses points for not having ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ there instead. 5/10
Six foot five ultimate ‘fuck boy’ Adam has opted for an inking of a Disney character on his right calf, presumably in an attempt to make himself less intimidating. That hasn’t worked and has, in fact, scared me even more. 5/10
It’s a manga character from the Berserk series for Dami. I don’t know what any of that means so he gets extra points for not pointing at the first Celtic cross he saw in the book. 7/10
Imagine loving anyone from this series enough to make their name a permanent feature on your foot? That’s exactly what student Amy did last week, posting the video to TikTok. One user summed up the voice of the nation when they simply asked, ‘Why?’. 10/10