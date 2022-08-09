As Temperatures Spike, Crochet Is Once Again One-To-Wear This Summer

This week brings with it another heatwave. And since it might be your last opportunity to really celebrate your summer wardrobe, why not go all out with some crochet? The crafty trend is loved by celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Katie Holmes, Alessandra Ambrosio and Dua Lipa, who owns the little crochet bikini of dreams, and has become a byword for lo-fi elegance. Seriously.

Take Katie Holmes, who wore a crocheted dress earlier this summer and looked entirely effortless; helped along, of course, by her just-back-from-the-beach waves and a chunky chain necklace. (The tank style in question was from Chloé, who's gone big on brightly-coloured squares for summer.)

Crochet is always a winner for the hot-weather season, maybe because the gaps between its squares can be a tad drafty in colder months. Or perhaps it's because of brands like Farm Rio, Cro-Che and All Things Mochi, who are putting the craft front and centre of their summer collections. Even the minimalists are on board. Arket, the brand known for its utilitarian approach to design, has a black-and-cream crochet collection that is just what your poolside wardrobe needs.

The best thing about crochet, of course, is that it lends itself to both colour and a celebration of craft (All Things Mochi's crocheted balaclava, for example, has been pieced together out of recycled squares).

Cro-Che's tangerine minidress is the stuff of after-hours dreams (at least mine) and is also bright enough to cheer you up if you're the only person you know who isn't on holiday at the moment. Wales Bonner's crochet tank would look lovely with either jeans and Birkenstocks - or, of course, the matching skirt. It's never too late to pick up a crochet hook, however, If you get started now, you might just have something presentable enough to gift someone at Christmas.