The Hadid Sisters Are Wearing The 2001 Accessory We Never Thought Would Make A Comeback

Another day, another Y2K trendmaking a comeback. By now we're used to seeing cargo trousers, baggy jeans and micro minis, but some items even shock us. We never thought the disk belt (you know the one) would make a return, but there it was on the streets during fashion month. And if you thought you had put your skirt-over-trousers days behind you, think again, as these are back too.

While some millennials may want to avoid trying these out again, Gen Z is going wild for every early '00s trend thrown its way. Leading the pack? Bella and Gigi Hadid. While not technically even Gen Z (they were both born before 1997), the supermodel sisters have embraced everything from crop tops and low-rise jeans to butterflies prints and body chains. The latest accessory to be worn by the Hadids? A bandana.

While you can style the bandana scarf multiple ways – around your neck, wrist, belt loop or bag – both sisters have worn it the 2001 way: around their hair. Bella Hadid teams her floral-print scarf with a suede jacket, jeans and tinted sunglasses (another '00s mini trend).

When it comes to Gigi, the model and mum wore a knit version with a loungewear co-ord. But how do we remember these scarves the first time around? Back in the early '00s, it was all about paisley-print iterations (most likely snapped up on a weekend trip to Claire's Accessories), worn with everything from pedal pushers to slip dresses.

2003: Christina Aguilera ©Getty

In 2003, Christina Aguilera wore her black and white bandana with a net top and cargo trousers. And we've definitely seen similar looks on Instagram recently.

2001: Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears ©Getty

Justin Timberlake was also one of the many celebs who tried out the look in 2001, back in his NSYNC band days with then girlfriend, Britney Spears. And we couldn't forget Alicia Keys' silk bandana she also wore back in 2001 with a ruched top and leather jacket.

2001: Alicia Keys ©Getty

While this accessory may be tricky to pull off as part of your everyday uniform (unless you're one of the Hadids, that is), the bandana headband is a holiday hero. Just wrap it around your hair and voilà, salty unwashed sea hair is covered. And we do think they look so good when worn with swimwear, sunnies and layered jewels.

Want to give it a go for 2023? We've found some of the best scarves from the likes of Claire's, Arket and Le Scarf. And remember, you can style these so many ways for spring/summer.