The 3 Fashion Faux Pas That The Love Islanders Are Reinventing

The Love Island villa, besides being the backdrop to some sizzling hot romance, is like a staging area for summer fashion trends. If a contestant tries something out, you can almost guarantee that you'll see it at a beach club on your next girls' trip to Ibiza. Because far from playing it safe, Islanders like to push the boat out, digging out controversial fashion trends that haven't always got the green light from tastemakers.
Matchy-Matchy Accessories
Politicians and royal family members tend to match their pointed pumps to their outfits. But so does Molly. For the evening's entertainment during episode seven, Molly paired an optic white blazer dress with matching court heels. The Islander, who reportedly landed a six-figure deal with a fashion brand less than a week after entering the villa, ensured the look was anything but buttoned-up with nothing underneath and a stretch of tanned leg on show.
Double Denim
The Canadian tuxedo took centre stage at the weekend's denim party, with contestants wearing double, triple and even quadruple denim. Looking nostalgic yet cool - unlike a certain '00s couple, ahem, Britney and Justin - top marks go to Ruchee, who wore a bleached denim jumpsuit, and Ella, who styled a denim bra top with high-rise flares.
Upside Down Bikini Tops
Wearing your bikini top the wrong way up isn't a wardrobe malfunction. Not if you're a Love Islander. Just like last season - and the season before that - the girls have borrowed a styling trick from supermodels and A-listers (hey, Kylie Jenner!), styling their triangle bikini tops so that the ruching sits on the side of the boob instead of underneath the boob. Can't be bothered to buy swimwear for your next holiday? This two-second switch up costs £0 (and means your sets will look brand new).