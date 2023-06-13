The 3 Fashion Faux Pas That The Love Islanders Are Reinventing

The Love Island villa, besides being the backdrop to some sizzling hot romance, is like a staging area for summer fashion trends. If a contestant tries something out, you can almost guarantee that you'll see it at a beach club on your next girls' trip to Ibiza. Because far from playing it safe, Islanders like to push the boat out, digging out controversial fashion trends that haven't always got the green light from tastemakers.

Matchy-Matchy Accessories

©ITV

Politicians and royal family members tend to match their pointed pumps to their outfits. But so does Molly. For the evening's entertainment during episode seven, Molly paired an optic white blazer dress with matching court heels. The Islander, who reportedly landed a six-figure deal with a fashion brand less than a week after entering the villa, ensured the look was anything but buttoned-up with nothing underneath and a stretch of tanned leg on show.

Double Denim

©ITV

The Canadian tuxedo took centre stage at the weekend's denim party, with contestants wearing double, triple and even quadruple denim. Looking nostalgic yet cool - unlike a certain '00s couple, ahem, Britney and Justin - top marks go to Ruchee, who wore a bleached denim jumpsuit, and Ella, who styled a denim bra top with high-rise flares.

Upside Down Bikini Tops

©Getty