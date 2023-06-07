Why Can’t The Love Islanders Figure Out The Right Way To Wear A Bikini?

Love Island is the place to turn to for some swimwear inspo, whether you're jetting off on your summer holiday or spending the weekend near a paddling pool. And aside from the super (super) high-leg swimsuits and the three-piece bikini set, which doubles up perfectly as beach bar attire FYI, there is one more swimwear hack that last summer's girls couldn't get enough of. You guessed it: the upside down bikini top.

The trend also took hold on Winter Love Island. The first girl to arrive, Tanya, was wearing an upside down bikini top. (The tell-tale sign is when the neckline is curved instead of triangular.)

©ITV

And in a moment of deja vu, one of the first girls to arrive this season, Jess, also styled her sequinned bikini upside down (you can tell by the visible ruching that would normally sit at the bottom instead of the side). Intrigued? Let us explain.

Jess ©ITV

The A-listers, Kylie Jenner and supermodel Paloma Elsesser, have been doing this styling trick for a fair while, but it really went mainstream on last summer's Love Island. Antigoni spearheaded the topsy turvy trend - she has her own swimwear label so may know a thing or two about the world of bikinis - and, sure enough, the rest of the girls soon started wearing theirs this way, too.

Which begs the question; is this a thing now? The answer? Yes, probably. Love Island continues to have a huge influence on the fashion world so we can guarantee you'll be seeing many more bikini flips on sun loungers near you this summer - not to mention in the villa.

Courtesy of ITV

So, what's all the fuss about? Well, by changing up the straps, the shape of the resulting bikini top enhances the infamous 'under boob' first brought to our attention in previous seasons. Not only that, but having the triangles face different angles means minimal coverage (please remember your SPF, guys) and finally, it's a super simple way of switching up your classic triangle bikinis, bringing a little extra something to the two-piece.

Wear yours with matching mini skirts and sky-high platforms or keep things a little more chilled and don a sarong and flip-flops for your trip to the beach. Either way we'll be giving this swimwear styling hack a go this summer - while trying not to get too tangled.

