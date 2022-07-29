All The Times Lila Moss Has Dressed Like Her Mum Kate Moss

The word 'iconic' is overused, but when it comes to Kate Moss, or, more specifically, her wardrobe, it doesn't go far enough. Just think of the slip dresses, the ballet pumps, the waistcoats, the vintage! It won't come as a surprise that her daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, goes for the occasional treasure hunt in her mum's wardrobe (we'd go straight for the little yellow birthday dress, you know the one, and a leopard print coat). But as well as borrowing from Kate, Lila also likes to create new versions of her old (and, yes, iconic outfits). Intrigued? Keep scrolling.