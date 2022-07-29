All The Times Lila Moss Has Dressed Like Her Mum Kate Moss

The word 'iconic' is overused, but when it comes to Kate Moss, or, more specifically, her wardrobe, it doesn't go far enough. Just think of the slip dresses, the ballet pumps, the waistcoats, the vintage! It won't come as a surprise that her daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, goes for the occasional treasure hunt in her mum's wardrobe (we'd go straight for the little yellow birthday dress, you know the one, and a leopard print coat). But as well as borrowing from Kate, Lila also likes to create new versions of her old (and, yes, iconic outfits). Intrigued? Keep scrolling.
SEE: Lila Moss Wearing The Same Outfits As Kate Moss
Lila might have put her own spin on this outfit of her mum's - e.g. the no tights and Dr Martens - but it's that combination of the barely-there dress and business blazer that is pure magic.
Kate is a big fan of waistcoats - wearing them with everything from short-shorts and wellies to skinny scarves and white blouses - and her daughter's no different.
The Moss women are big fans of Burberry, especially the brand's classic trench coat.
Kate tucks her little silk blouse into high-waisted tuxedo trousers; Lila wears her with lace-up (and logoed) pants by Gucci.
Few can master them, but these two obviously have a preternatural gift when it comes to flares.
At Princess Eugenie's wedding, Lila wore a sweet lace gown that looked similar to a sequinned number of her mum's.
To unveil her iconic collection for Topshop, Kate Moss shrugged a mini jacket over her mint green slip dress, a combination that her daughter later copied with her favourite leather blazer.
Who could forget this feathered look on Kate? Clearly not Lila.
Proving that the blazer can double up as a dress.
Lila's silver pyjama suit looks like a riff on this satin tailoring moment of Kate's.
Kate is the queen of leopard print - and has clearly passed on her love of spots to Lila.
The leather trench is a perennial in both women's wardrobes.
The LBD has had many a memorable moment on Kate, but this square-necked style was clearly a favourite of Lila's.
The vintage-looking biker jacket, casually slung over a white shirt or cashmere jumper, is a major yes from both generations.
Proving that the track pant can be elevated as well as effortless.
And finally, a big furry coat can be worn with polished sequins or relaxed knitwear. Fact.