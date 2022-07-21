Every Time Kate Moss Has Worn Leopard Print And Looked Amazing

It's one of the most iconic combinations of the modern age: Kate Moss and leopard print. That might sound like an exaggeration, but having looked through pictures dating from now back through to the early '90s, I can say with some certainty that it's a pairing that has stood the test of time, enduring like very few fashion trends do. There's not a single leopard-print piece of clothing or accessory that she hasn't rocked at some point over the past three decades.