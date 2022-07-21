  1. Home
Every Time Kate Moss Has Worn Leopard Print And Looked Amazing

10/10.

Kate Moss Diet Coke party
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

It's one of the most iconic combinations of the modern age: Kate Moss and leopard print. That might sound like an exaggeration, but having looked through pictures dating from now back through to the early '90s, I can say with some certainty that it's a pairing that has stood the test of time, enduring like very few fashion trends do. There's not a single leopard-print piece of clothing or accessory that she hasn't rocked at some point over the past three decades.

Just yesterday, at a party celebrating her four new designs as the creative director of Diet Coke, she wore a combination that fans will instantly recognise as classic Moss. A leopard-print blouse worn with black trousers, a patent waist belt, gold hoop earrings and a slick of red lipstick. Perfection.

She's famously fond of leopard-print coats, wearing them with everything from jumpers and black jeans to that little yellow dress to celebrate her 30th, and definitely knows her way around a spotted dress. Keep scrolling to see every time she's worn leopard print - and looked amazing.

Kate Moss leopard print
1 of 14

Unveiling four new designs as the creative director of Diet Coke, Kate Moss turned to an old reliable - the leopard-print blouse - styling hers with a waist belt, gold hoops and a slick of red lipstick. Iconic.

Kate Moss leopard print
2 of 14

For a fundraising event in London, Moss wore this fabulous jumpsuit from friend Stella McCartney.

Kate Moss leopard print
3 of 14

Proving that leopard print can be on-duty as well as off, Moss wore this shimmering metallic shift for Paris Fashion Week.

Kate Moss leopard print
4 of 14

Black jeans and a leopard-print blouse is always a good combination.

Kate Moss leopard print
5 of 14

Working a similar combo but this time with just a splash of leopard spots underneath a belted jacket.

Kate Moss leopard print
6 of 14

We would pay good money to raid the leopard print coat section of her wardrobe. Wouldn't you?

Kate Moss leopard print
7 of 14

A sharp-shouldered and spotted blazer with black leggings shouldn't work. But on Moss, it's sublime.

Kate Moss leopard print
8 of 14

Proving that leopard spots can look just as chic in grey.

Kate Moss leopard print
9 of 14

Another one of her leopard print coats, this time styled with a cult jumper from Bella Freud.

Kate Moss leopard print
10 of 14

Side-stepping her usual statement spots for a subtle nod in the form of this clutch.

Kate Moss leopard print
11 of 14

This is classic Moss: a leopard-print coat, black sunglasses and ballet pumps.

Kate Moss leopard print
12 of 14

Top-to-toe leopard has never looked so convincing.

Kate Moss leopard print
13 of 14

For her 30th, Moss celebrated in a, you guessed it, leopard-print coat.

Kate Moss leopard print
14 of 14

The definition of airport-chic, Moss touched down with this tank top and leopard-print bag combo in 1994. Arrivals have never been the same.

