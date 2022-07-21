It's one of the most iconic combinations of the modern age: Kate Moss and leopard print. That might sound like an exaggeration, but having looked through pictures dating from now back through to the early '90s, I can say with some certainty that it's a pairing that has stood the test of time, enduring like very few fashion trends do. There's not a single leopard-print piece of clothing or accessory that she hasn't rocked at some point over the past three decades.
Just yesterday, at a party celebrating her four new designs as the creative director of Diet Coke, she wore a combination that fans will instantly recognise as classic Moss. A leopard-print blouse worn with black trousers, a patent waist belt, gold hoop earrings and a slick of red lipstick. Perfection.
She's famously fond of leopard-print coats, wearing them with everything from jumpers and black jeans to that little yellow dress to celebrate her 30th, and definitely knows her way around a spotted dress. Keep scrolling to see every time she's worn leopard print - and looked amazing.
SEE: Every Time Kate Moss Has Worn Leopard Print And Looked Amazing
Unveiling four new designs as the creative director of Diet Coke, Kate Moss turned to an old reliable - the leopard-print blouse - styling hers with a waist belt, gold hoops and a slick of red lipstick. Iconic.
For a fundraising event in London, Moss wore this fabulous jumpsuit from friend Stella McCartney.
Proving that leopard print can be on-duty as well as off, Moss wore this shimmering metallic shift for Paris Fashion Week.
Black jeans and a leopard-print blouse is always a good combination.
Working a similar combo but this time with just a splash of leopard spots underneath a belted jacket.
We would pay good money to raid the leopard print coat section of her wardrobe. Wouldn't you?
A sharp-shouldered and spotted blazer with black leggings shouldn't work. But on Moss, it's sublime.
Proving that leopard spots can look just as chic in grey.
Another one of her leopard print coats, this time styled with a cult jumper from Bella Freud.
Side-stepping her usual statement spots for a subtle nod in the form of this clutch.
This is classic Moss: a leopard-print coat, black sunglasses and ballet pumps.
Top-to-toe leopard has never looked so convincing.
For her 30th, Moss celebrated in a, you guessed it, leopard-print coat.
The definition of airport-chic, Moss touched down with this tank top and leopard-print bag combo in 1994. Arrivals have never been the same.