A Look At Kate Moss’ Best ’90s Looks, For All The Wardrobe Inspiration You’ll Ever Need

It's the gift that keeps on giving.

Kate Moss '90s
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

The 'London look' - one part rock chick, one part vintage bohemianism, one part turbo glamour - can be summed up by one woman: Kate Moss.

Moss earned her 'fashion icon' status back almost as soon as her career got off the ground with an instinctive approach to getting dressed that was (and still is) almost unparalleled. She's the queen of just-rolled-out-of-bed outfits that are cool enough to make us want to start over when it comes to our own wardrobes. And as she sky-rocketed to fame in the early ‘90s, her off-duty style coupled with her effortless (yet sizzling) red carpet persona made her the decade’s number one poster woman.

Kate Moss '90s
Kate Moss at the famous party for Elite ©Getty

In fact, if you could pick just one picture to visualise that era’s minimalist, with a side order of sex appeal, style, it would have to be that famous shot taken at a model agency party in September 1993. Moss is beaming next to Naomi Campbell, and wearing a silvery slip that left little (well, nothing) to the imagination, flashing her black knickers underneath. With no visible make-up, and her hair simply scraped back off her face, it spoke volumes of the time’s no-muss, no-fuss approach to getting dressed up. (Moss has since explained that her state of déshabillé was actually a happy accident. ‘I went with Jimmy B and Corinne Day to the Elite party. I don’t know what I was doing there because it wasn’t my agency. It was the first time I really got papped. I had no idea why everyone was so excited — in the darkness of Corinne’s Soho flat the dress was not see-through!’ she told Vogue.)

Kate Moss '90s
Kate Moss at the airport ©Getty

The outfits she wore to the airport produced some of the decade’s best ‘street style’ photographs. Whether she was wearing a ripped tank top, a pair of boot-leg jeans, a chain necklace and a leopard-print bag (an outfit combo that should be patented for its sheer cool-factor), or going for top-to-toe black in a cable-knit polo neck, satin trousers and shades, Google ‘Kate Moss airport’ for instant inspo the next time you're having an outfit mind blank.

Kate Moss '90s
Kate Moss at the airport ©Getty

Her presence might have been mega-watt, but she always remained understated. Her hair was typically quite dishevelled, and she stuck to the decade’s definitive dress shape - the slip - even on the chicest, most exclusive red carpets.

Kate Moss '90s
Kate Moss at 1995's CFDA Fashion Awards ©Getty

At 1995's CFDA Fashion Awards, Moss arrived wearing a spaghetti-strap slip dress, with a fringed scarf hanging in the crook of her elbows, and a pinky ring flashing from her finger. It was sublime and down-to-earth all at once, an outfit that had bags of personality, the kind you don’t usually see on the hyper-glossy red carpet.

Kate Moss '90s
Kate Moss at a magazine party in 1998 ©Getty

Another such look was conjured at a magazine party in 1998. Moss paired what looked like a crushed velvet housecoat with a silvery minidress, spaghetti-strap sandals and a clutch bag beaded with a solitary pink rose. On anyone else the combination would have looked like the result of a forage through the family dressing up box. On Moss, it confirmed what the fashion industry already suspected: she knew her clothes.

Gallery

SEE: The Style Lessons We Have Learnt From Kate Moss

Kate Moss Style Lessons1 of 40

Great Jeans

Has anyone looked better at airport arrivals since this '90s picture of Kate? Probably not because no one else does effortless quite like her.

Kate Moss Style Lessons2 of 40

Back To Black

In more recent years, Moss has been seen in black, on black, on black. It's a colour she's always felt comfortable in, just look at her endless collection of LBDs.

Kate Moss Style Lessons3 of 40

Arm Candy

An upper arm bracelet sounds...questionable. On Moss? It's genius.

Kate Moss Style Lessons4 of 40

Ballet Is Best

Moss is a huge fan of the ballet pump, short-shorts combo, so she'll be pleased to know they're back in fashion.

Kate Moss Style Lessons5 of 40

Swing Low

Arguably the woman responsible for making low-slung belts A Thing, this combo is so good it's making us rethink our accessories.

Kate Moss Style Lessons6 of 40

Ginsberg Is God

Moss was one of the first celebrities to put slogan jumpers on the map. In particular, Bella Freud's famous knits.

Kate Moss Style Lessons7 of 40

Biker Babe

A timeless pairing for Moss? Biker boots and skinny jeans.

Kate Moss Style Lessons8 of 40

Bolero Bolero

There was a time when we associated bolero jackets with our grandmothers. Now? They're a staple when it comes to out-out outerwear.

Kate Moss Style Lessons9 of 40

Floaty Dresses

She was wearing them long before the midi became popular again.

Kate Moss Style Lessons10 of 40

Cut It Out

Moss isn't scared of a cut-out number, and believe us, there are more daring dresses than this one.

Kate Moss Style Lessons11 of 40

Double Demin

Britney and Justin, take note: this is how you do double denim.

Kate Moss Style Lessons12 of 40

Favourite Fedoras

Moss has been photographed countless times sporting a fedora.

Kate Moss Style Lessons13 of 40

Gone Fishing

Proving that fishnet tights can be chic when worn with Mary-Janes.

Kate Moss Style Lessons14 of 40

Fashion Flare

While we will always associate the model with skinny jeans, she also makes a strong case for boot-leg flares.

Kate Moss Style Lessons15 of 40

Glastonbury Goddess

She basically invented 'festival dressing' and summers haven't been the same since.

Kate Moss Style Lessons16 of 40

Fifty Shades of Grey

Grey jeans are the new black, according to the gospel of Moss.

Kate Moss Style Lessons17 of 40

Festival Fashion

Hunter wellies have been around for over 150 years. When Ms Moss wore them to Glastonbury, they suddenly became hot property.

Kate Moss Style Lessons18 of 40

Jumpsuit Joy

Move over party dress, hello party jumpsuit. Remember the star-print black and gold number she wore for her 34th birthday? Or maybe you recall the teal sequin jumpsuit she wore for her 30th birthday? She's queen of the all-in-one.

Kate Moss Style Lessons19 of 40

Leopard Print

It's a neutral.

Kate Moss Style Lessons20 of 40

Little Black Dress

Another LBD, this time worn with spike-heeled black stilettos.

Kate Moss Style Lessons21 of 40

Modern Mary-Janes

Moss is fond of Mary-Janes - and manages to make them look super modern.

Kate Moss Style Lessons22 of 40

Head-Turning Hat

This Met Gala look is courtesy of Marc Jacobs.

Kate Moss Style Lessons23 of 40

Pretty In Pink

Don't be fooled by the rock 'n' roll, head-to-toe, all-black looks, Moss' version of pink is equally punchy.

Kate Moss Style Lessons24 of 40

Pussy Bow Blouse

We're ditching our regular shirts for something puff-sleeved and semi-sheer.

Kate Moss Style Lessons25 of 40

PJs For Day

Comfy and chic.

Kate Moss Style Lessons26 of 40

Super Sequins

Need we say more?

Kate Moss Style Lessons27 of 40

Sheer Gorgeous

Who can forget this iconic sheer slip dress? It made her a household name, after all.

Kate Moss Style Lessons28 of 40

Skinny Scarves

The skinny scarf is a trademark accessory. Not for the purpose of keeping you warm, but to jazz up any outfit.

Kate Moss Style Lessons29 of 40

The Yellow Dress

She recreated this dress for Topshop - people are still obsessed.

Kate Moss Style Lessons30 of 40

The Union Jack

So simple yet so effective.

Kate Moss Style Lessons31 of 40

It's Vintage

Famously, this was the vintage dress that got a mid-evening tweak by none other than McQueen. Moss was finding it difficult to party with a train, so her close friend, designer Alexander McQueen, got out the scissors and made a mini dress for Moss.

Kate Moss Style Lessons32 of 40

The Wondrous Waistcoat

In excellent news for Moss, the waistcoat has been back since 2020.

Kate Moss Style Lessons33 of 40

Bridal Party

Moss' wedding dress was designed by John Galliano.

Kate Moss Style Lessons34 of 40

Feather Trims

This is another dress she reimagined for Topshop. That, too, was an instant sell-out.

Kate Moss Style Lessons35 of 40

Miniature Arm Candy

She was rocking a mini bag long before Instagram.

Kate Moss Style Lessons36 of 40

Suits You

Moss knows to rock a suit, and often incorporates an open blouse, for a touch of sex appeal.

Kate Moss Style Lessons37 of 40

Wedding Guest

Sorry, but that's what you get for inviting a supermodel to your wedding – pure fabulousness.

Kate Moss Style Lessons38 of 40

Shorts And Tights

Moss made it acceptable to wear tight under your shorts, because they're not just for the summer.

Kate Moss Style Lessons39 of 40

Girlfriend Dressing

When Moss was with her ex-husband Jamie Hince, her style starting rubbing off on him, as he's pictured here in a skinny scarf and grey jeans. Looks familiar...

Kate Moss Style Lessons40 of 40

A Blazer Over Anything

When Moss isn't sporting a leather jacket or fur coat, she's wearing a blazer over virtually anything, even evening gowns.

