A Look At Kate Moss’ Best ’90s Looks, For All The Wardrobe Inspiration You’ll Ever Need

The 'London look' - one part rock chick, one part vintage bohemianism, one part turbo glamour - can be summed up by one woman: Kate Moss.

Moss earned her 'fashion icon' status back almost as soon as her career got off the ground with an instinctive approach to getting dressed that was (and still is) almost unparalleled. She's the queen of just-rolled-out-of-bed outfits that are cool enough to make us want to start over when it comes to our own wardrobes. And as she sky-rocketed to fame in the early ‘90s, her off-duty style coupled with her effortless (yet sizzling) red carpet persona made her the decade’s number one poster woman.

Kate Moss at the famous party for Elite ©Getty

In fact, if you could pick just one picture to visualise that era’s minimalist, with a side order of sex appeal, style, it would have to be that famous shot taken at a model agency party in September 1993. Moss is beaming next to Naomi Campbell, and wearing a silvery slip that left little (well, nothing) to the imagination, flashing her black knickers underneath. With no visible make-up, and her hair simply scraped back off her face, it spoke volumes of the time’s no-muss, no-fuss approach to getting dressed up. (Moss has since explained that her state of déshabillé was actually a happy accident. ‘I went with Jimmy B and Corinne Day to the Elite party. I don’t know what I was doing there because it wasn’t my agency. It was the first time I really got papped. I had no idea why everyone was so excited — in the darkness of Corinne’s Soho flat the dress was not see-through!’ she told Vogue.)

Kate Moss at the airport ©Getty

The outfits she wore to the airport produced some of the decade’s best ‘street style’ photographs. Whether she was wearing a ripped tank top, a pair of boot-leg jeans, a chain necklace and a leopard-print bag (an outfit combo that should be patented for its sheer cool-factor), or going for top-to-toe black in a cable-knit polo neck, satin trousers and shades, Google ‘Kate Moss airport’ for instant inspo the next time you're having an outfit mind blank.

Kate Moss at the airport ©Getty

Her presence might have been mega-watt, but she always remained understated. Her hair was typically quite dishevelled, and she stuck to the decade’s definitive dress shape - the slip - even on the chicest, most exclusive red carpets.

Kate Moss at 1995's CFDA Fashion Awards ©Getty

At 1995's CFDA Fashion Awards, Moss arrived wearing a spaghetti-strap slip dress, with a fringed scarf hanging in the crook of her elbows, and a pinky ring flashing from her finger. It was sublime and down-to-earth all at once, an outfit that had bags of personality, the kind you don’t usually see on the hyper-glossy red carpet.

Kate Moss at a magazine party in 1998 ©Getty

Another such look was conjured at a magazine party in 1998. Moss paired what looked like a crushed velvet housecoat with a silvery minidress, spaghetti-strap sandals and a clutch bag beaded with a solitary pink rose. On anyone else the combination would have looked like the result of a forage through the family dressing up box. On Moss, it confirmed what the fashion industry already suspected: she knew her clothes.