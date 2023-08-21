A Look At Kate Moss’ Best ’90s Looks, For All The Wardrobe Inspiration You’ll Ever Need

The 'London look' - one part rock chick, one part vintage bohemianism, one part turbo glamour - can be summed up by one woman: Kate Moss.
Moss earned her 'fashion icon' status back almost as soon as her career got off the ground with an instinctive approach to getting dressed that was (and still is) almost unparalleled. She's the queen of just-rolled-out-of-bed outfits that are cool enough to make us want to start over when it comes to our own wardrobes. And as she sky-rocketed to fame in the early ‘90s, her off-duty style coupled with her effortless (yet sizzling) red carpet persona made her the decade’s number one poster woman.
In fact, if you could pick just one picture to visualise that era’s minimalist, with a side order of sex appeal, style, it would have to be that famous shot taken at a model agency party in September 1993. Moss is beaming next to Naomi Campbell, and wearing a silvery slip that left little (well, nothing) to the imagination, flashing her black knickers underneath. With no visible make-up, and her hair simply scraped back off her face, it spoke volumes of the time’s no-muss, no-fuss approach to getting dressed up. (Moss has since explained that her state of déshabillé was actually a happy accident. ‘I went with Jimmy B and Corinne Day to the Elite party. I don’t know what I was doing there because it wasn’t my agency. It was the first time I really got papped. I had no idea why everyone was so excited — in the darkness of Corinne’s Soho flat the dress was not see-through!’ she told Vogue.)
The outfits she wore to the airport produced some of the decade’s best ‘street style’ photographs. Whether she was wearing a ripped tank top, a pair of boot-leg jeans, a chain necklace and a leopard-print bag (an outfit combo that should be patented for its sheer cool-factor), or going for top-to-toe black in a cable-knit polo neck, satin trousers and shades, Google ‘Kate Moss airport’ for instant inspo the next time you're having an outfit mind blank.
Her presence might have been mega-watt, but she always remained understated. Her hair was typically quite dishevelled, and she stuck to the decade’s definitive dress shape - the slip - even on the chicest, most exclusive red carpets.
At 1995's CFDA Fashion Awards, Moss arrived wearing a spaghetti-strap slip dress, with a fringed scarf hanging in the crook of her elbows, and a pinky ring flashing from her finger. It was sublime and down-to-earth all at once, an outfit that had bags of personality, the kind you don’t usually see on the hyper-glossy red carpet.
Another such look was conjured at a magazine party in 1998. Moss paired what looked like a crushed velvet housecoat with a silvery minidress, spaghetti-strap sandals and a clutch bag beaded with a solitary pink rose. On anyone else the combination would have looked like the result of a forage through the family dressing up box. On Moss, it confirmed what the fashion industry already suspected: she knew her clothes.
SEE: The Style Lessons We Have Learnt From Kate Moss
Great Jeans
Has anyone looked better at airport arrivals since this '90s picture of Kate? Probably not because no one else does effortless quite like her.
Back To Black
In more recent years, Moss has been seen in black, on black, on black. It's a colour she's always felt comfortable in, just look at her endless collection of LBDs.
Arm Candy
An upper arm bracelet sounds...questionable. On Moss? It's genius.
Ballet Is Best
Moss is a huge fan of the ballet pump, short-shorts combo, so she'll be pleased to know they're back in fashion.
Swing Low
Arguably the woman responsible for making low-slung belts A Thing, this combo is so good it's making us rethink our accessories.
Ginsberg Is God
Moss was one of the first celebrities to put slogan jumpers on the map. In particular, Bella Freud's famous knits.
Biker Babe
A timeless pairing for Moss? Biker boots and skinny jeans.
Bolero Bolero
There was a time when we associated bolero jackets with our grandmothers. Now? They're a staple when it comes to out-out outerwear.
Floaty Dresses
She was wearing them long before the midi became popular again.
Cut It Out
Moss isn't scared of a cut-out number, and believe us, there are more daring dresses than this one.
Double Demin
Britney and Justin, take note: this is how you do double denim.
Favourite Fedoras
Moss has been photographed countless times sporting a fedora.
Gone Fishing
Proving that fishnet tights can be chic when worn with Mary-Janes.
Fashion Flare
While we will always associate the model with skinny jeans, she also makes a strong case for boot-leg flares.
Glastonbury Goddess
She basically invented 'festival dressing' and summers haven't been the same since.
Fifty Shades of Grey
Grey jeans are the new black, according to the gospel of Moss.
Festival Fashion
Hunter wellies have been around for over 150 years. When Ms Moss wore them to Glastonbury, they suddenly became hot property.
Jumpsuit Joy
Move over party dress, hello party jumpsuit. Remember the star-print black and gold number she wore for her 34th birthday? Or maybe you recall the teal sequin jumpsuit she wore for her 30th birthday? She's queen of the all-in-one.
Leopard Print
It's a neutral.
Little Black Dress
Another LBD, this time worn with spike-heeled black stilettos.
Modern Mary-Janes
Moss is fond of Mary-Janes - and manages to make them look super modern.
Head-Turning Hat
This Met Gala look is courtesy of Marc Jacobs.
Pretty In Pink
Don't be fooled by the rock 'n' roll, head-to-toe, all-black looks, Moss' version of pink is equally punchy.
Pussy Bow Blouse
We're ditching our regular shirts for something puff-sleeved and semi-sheer.
PJs For Day
Comfy and chic.
Super Sequins
Need we say more?
Sheer Gorgeous
Who can forget this iconic sheer slip dress? It made her a household name, after all.
Skinny Scarves
The skinny scarf is a trademark accessory. Not for the purpose of keeping you warm, but to jazz up any outfit.
The Yellow Dress
She recreated this dress for Topshop - people are still obsessed.
The Union Jack
So simple yet so effective.
It's Vintage
Famously, this was the vintage dress that got a mid-evening tweak by none other than McQueen. Moss was finding it difficult to party with a train, so her close friend, designer Alexander McQueen, got out the scissors and made a mini dress for Moss.
The Wondrous Waistcoat
In excellent news for Moss, the waistcoat has been back since 2020.
Bridal Party
Moss' wedding dress was designed by John Galliano.
Feather Trims
This is another dress she reimagined for Topshop. That, too, was an instant sell-out.
Miniature Arm Candy
She was rocking a mini bag long before Instagram.
Suits You
Moss knows to rock a suit, and often incorporates an open blouse, for a touch of sex appeal.
Wedding Guest
Sorry, but that's what you get for inviting a supermodel to your wedding – pure fabulousness.
Shorts And Tights
Moss made it acceptable to wear tight under your shorts, because they're not just for the summer.
Girlfriend Dressing
When Moss was with her ex-husband Jamie Hince, her style starting rubbing off on him, as he's pictured here in a skinny scarf and grey jeans. Looks familiar...
A Blazer Over Anything
When Moss isn't sporting a leather jacket or fur coat, she's wearing a blazer over virtually anything, even evening gowns.