Laura Whitmore Draws Love Island To A Close On A Hot-Pink High

While the Twitter-verse reels at the questionable behaviour of certain cast members during last night's episode of Love Island: The Reunion, we're still obsessing over presenter Laura Whitmore's finale outfit. Taking over our screens last night to present the hotly-anticipated reunion, with viewers hoping to get some answers on the controversial moments from this year's series, The Whitmore stole the show in a Barbie-esque mini dress from Versace, styling the hot pink look with her trademark platform heels, of course, this time from Sophia Webster.
Love Island's wardrobe department took centre stage this season. For the first time ever, Islanders were treated to a wardrobe full of pre-loved fashion from this year's partner, eBay, resulting in the best villa fashion we've seen for some time.
But the contestants weren't the only ones who gave pre-loved fashion a new lease of life. Whitmore also embraced rewearing - and even collaborated with eBay on an edit of second-hand looks that she loved.
One look she rewore was a scarlet suit from Joshua Kane, which she and her stylist, Emma Lane, customised for the current season. Taking to Instagram, the presenter captioned a sneak peak at the new look: 'we've done something a bit special with an old favourite! #relove'.
SEE Love Island 2022: Laura Whitmore's Best Outfits
In a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top (that's older than most of this year's Islanders) and Moschino jeans, Whitmore hosted the first Aftersun of 2022.
Whitmore wears an upcycled Joshua Kane outfit that she last wore in South Africa for Love Island 2020 - this time paired with Saint Laurent platforms from YOOX.
Whitmore wore rose-tinted sunnies to welcome the Islanders to the villa.
For the Love Island 2022 promo, Whitmore borrowed this kitsch frock from CeliaB.
Styled by Emma Lane, Whitmore wore this '70s-inspired denim jumpsuit by Dundas from The Outnet (sadly sold out) with earrings by Grazia fave Missoma for the teaser shots.
