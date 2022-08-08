  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. News

Laura Whitmore Draws Love Island To A Close On A Hot-Pink High

We love this look.

Laura Whitmore love island outfits
by Charlotte Pavitt |
Posted

While the Twitter-verse reels at the questionable behaviour of certain cast members during last night's episode of Love Island: The Reunion, we're still obsessing over presenter Laura Whitmore's finale outfit. Taking over our screens last night to present the hotly-anticipated reunion, with viewers hoping to get some answers on the controversial moments from this year's series, The Whitmore stole the show in a Barbie-esque mini dress from Versace, styling the hot pink look with her trademark platform heels, of course, this time from Sophia Webster.

Love Island's wardrobe department took centre stage this season. For the first time ever, Islanders were treated to a wardrobe full of pre-loved fashion from this year's partner, eBay, resulting in the best villa fashion we've seen for some time.

But the contestants weren't the only ones who gave pre-loved fashion a new lease of life. Whitmore also embraced rewearing - and even collaborated with eBay on an edit of second-hand looks that she loved.

One look she rewore was a scarlet suit from Joshua Kane, which she and her stylist, Emma Lane, customised for the current season. Taking to Instagram, the presenter captioned a sneak peak at the new look: 'we've done something a bit special with an old favourite! #relove'.

Gallery

SEE Love Island 2022: Laura Whitmore's Best Outfits

Laura Whitmore's best love island outfits
1 of 11
CREDIT: @emmalanestylist

In a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top (that's older than most of this year's Islanders) and Moschino jeans, Whitmore hosted the first Aftersun of 2022.

Jean Paul Gaultier, Butterfly Top Print Vintage 2000s
2 of 11

Shop her exact JPG vintage '00s top on eBay now - happy bidding!

Moschino Vintage '90s Red Velvet Jeans 10 UK
3 of 11

Bag yourself her vintage Moschino jeans from just £40.

Laura Whitmore in Joshua Kane
4 of 11
CREDIT: @emmalanestylist

Whitmore wears an upcycled Joshua Kane outfit that she last wore in South Africa for Love Island 2020 - this time paired with Saint Laurent platforms from YOOX.

Saint Laurent, Paige Heart Print Red Platform Leather Sandals Size 39.5
5 of 11

Snap up her platforms on eBay.

Cutler & Gross, 1266 Gold Plated Aviator Sunglasses
6 of 11

Whitmore wore rose-tinted sunnies to welcome the Islanders to the villa.

Laura Whitmore in CeliaB
7 of 11
CREDIT: @thewhitmore

For the Love Island 2022 promo, Whitmore borrowed this kitsch frock from CeliaB.

CeliaB, Valentine Dress
8 of 11

You can pre-order the CeliaB 'Valentine' dress here.

Toolally, Hearts In Flowers Earrings
9 of 11

Available in four colours, we’ll be wearing these for a summer of love.

Laura Whitmore in Dundas
10 of 11
CREDIT: @thewhitmore

Styled by Emma Lane, Whitmore wore this '70s-inspired denim jumpsuit by Dundas from The Outnet (sadly sold out) with earrings by Grazia fave Missoma for the teaser shots.

Missoma, Good Vibes Heart Drop Stud Earrings
11 of 11

Cutesy yet chic - these Missoma earrings are charming.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us