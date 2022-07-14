Laura Whitmore’s Pre-Loved Collection With Ebay Includes Sizzling Looks By Versace, Miu Miu And Moschino

As well as living for the drama ripples caused by Casa Amor, we're still getting a lot of joy from the fashion on Love Island. From the bomber jackets to the party dresses (Poster Girl, always), the show's new sponsor, eBay, has officially changed the game, proving once and for all that second-hand = sizzling.

Love Island's host, Laura Whitmore, has also been getting in on the pre-loved action, restyling 'old' looks to make them 'new' - and tonight is launching her very own collection with eBay. As of 5pm, shoppers will be able to bid on more than 50 items of pre-loved clothing, including some seriously hot designer pieces (a fluro mini from Moschino, a chain-print dress by Ganni, a hot pink blazer from Escada, the list goes on).

Whitmore was immediately excited about the partnership, as a long-time fan of second-hand - she actually volunteered at a charity shop as a teen - but also because of the conversations it would start about a more mindful approach to consumption. 'The impact might not be everyone only wearing second-hand clothes, but the partnership will encourage making those small swaps and additions to your wardrobe, with one or two pre-loved pieces here and there. Even this can make a real difference,' she told Grazia.

With a front-row seat to everything happening in the villa, Whitmore admits to being jealous of more than one look. 'Tasha in that vintage Versace yellow co-ord. Gemma in that House of CB gold sequin number was also a showstopper. The boys have been rocking some killer looks too. I’ve been obsessed with the bomber jackets and thought the Opening Ceremony co-ord worn by Andrew was very stylish.'

A favourite outfit of her own was the tuxedo waistcoat with a heart-shaped cut-out (very on-brand) by Joshua Kane, a two-piece that she had retooled specially for this season. 'I think it’s a really fun thing to do as sometimes when you have an outfit in your wardrobe that you haven’t worn for ages, you’re sometimes like what can I do? Can I alter or tweak it? So, for me the red Joshua Kane suit was very, very special and holds a place in my heart. I just have to think what I can do with it next!'

With bids starting from just 99p - and all funds raised being donated to Oxfam - you best set a reminder for this afternoon.