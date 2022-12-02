Is Kate Middleton’s USA Tour Wardrobe A Love Letter To The UK?

It’s day two of the Prince and Princess of Wales first trip to the U.S. in nine years, and whilst there may be some controversy surrounding the couple’s visit to America, it’s the impeccable style of Catherine, Princess of Wales, that has caught our eye. Kate Middleton has a knack of dressing to a theme, literal dressing, if you will. But, for this visit there has been one message that’s standing out to us - her constant love affair with British designers.
So far, we’ve seen plenty of Alexander McQueen, a British label that Kate has often plumped for both on and off the red carpet. Already, on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to Massachusetts, Kate has worn Alexander McQueen on three occasions- including a deep navy suit, accented perfectly with a pair of Diana’s sapphire earrings when arriving to Logan International Airport. Next, there was an emerald-green dress-coat, and, finally, a conker brown ankle grazing coat, custom made by the designer, which Kate wore most recently when visiting Boston.
We already know how much Kate Middleton loves this British designer, even choosing to wear an Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton on her wedding day back in 2011.
Burberry has been another go-to option for the Princess, in the form of an emerald-green checked dress for a visit to Boston City Hall, paired with a matching green Amberley satchel by iconic British brands Mulberry and a pair of earrings by Shyla London - which are still available to buy for under £79. Kate has often been seen in Burberry, wearing one of the labels classic Burberry trench coats on many occasions.
It seems that even though the Royal couple are overseas, the Princess of Wales will always be showcasing her love of British brands through her wardrobe.
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, wearing custom Alexander McQueen and Gabriela Hearst, visit Piers Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton opts for a burgundy suit by Roland Mouret and vintage Chanel pussy-bow blouse.
Wearing a vintage Chanel jacket and Shlya London earrings to watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, wears a checked dress by Burberry and Mulberry Amberley handbag at Boston City Hall to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
Arriving at the Logan International Airport in Boston wearing navy Alexander McQueen paired with Diana's sapphire earrings.
