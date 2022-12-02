Is Kate Middleton’s USA Tour Wardrobe A Love Letter To The UK?

It’s day two of the Prince and Princess of Wales first trip to the U.S. in nine years, and whilst there may be some controversy surrounding the couple’s visit to America, it’s the impeccable style of Catherine, Princess of Wales, that has caught our eye. Kate Middleton has a knack of dressing to a theme, literal dressing, if you will. But, for this visit there has been one message that’s standing out to us - her constant love affair with British designers.

©Getty

So far, we’ve seen plenty of Alexander McQueen, a British label that Kate has often plumped for both on and off the red carpet. Already, on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to Massachusetts, Kate has worn Alexander McQueen on three occasions- including a deep navy suit, accented perfectly with a pair of Diana’s sapphire earrings when arriving to Logan International Airport. Next, there was an emerald-green dress-coat, and, finally, a conker brown ankle grazing coat, custom made by the designer, which Kate wore most recently when visiting Boston.

We already know how much Kate Middleton loves this British designer, even choosing to wear an Alexander McQueen gown designed by Sarah Burton on her wedding day back in 2011.

It seems that even though the Royal couple are overseas, the Princess of Wales will always be showcasing her love of British brands through her wardrobe.