The Secret Messages Behind The Princess Of Wales’ Jewellery At Yesterday’s State Banquet

For her first state banquet as the new Princess of Wales, Catherine paid tribute to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as well as the late Queen. Buckingham Palace was playing host to Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, and, as is tradition on such occasions, Catherine was resplendent with diamonds and pearls from the royal coffers.

Not only that, but almost every piece sent a subtle message. (Note: her caped gown, which was encrusted with silver sequins on either shoulder, was from one of her favourite occasionwear labels: Jenny Packham.) First up, the tiara: Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara. According to The Court Jeweller, this tiara is almost a century old. Queen Mary commissioned the tiara from Garrard - the first official Crown Jeweller - and is often confused with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara (it's actually a copy of its design). Queen Elizabeth II gifted the tiara to her daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, in 1981, who wore it to several state banquets (New Zealand in 1983, for example). Catherine has worn it several times herself - most recently at a state banquet in 2018, when she paired it with a modern princess dress by Alexander McQueen - and might have chosen it last night to yet again honour her husband's late mother.

Her earrings also belonged to Princess Diana - the South Sea Pearl Earrings - and she last wore them a few weeks ago for Remembrance Day. As is custom, she also wore a sash across her body as well as the Royal Family Order, which is a gift from the monarch to female members of the Royal Family, depicting Queen Elizabeth II.

