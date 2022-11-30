As Emma Raducanu Is Made A MBE, Look Back At Her Most Spectacular Style Moments

Yesterday was a big one for Emma Raducanu. The tennis star had an appointment at Windsor Castle, where was she was made a MBE. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: 'pretty amazing day, am mbe pm ntc,' possibly referring to the National Tennis Centre. She might have spent the morning meeting the King, but she still hasn't forgotten what got her to the castle in the first place.
As well as serving aces on the court, Raducanu has been a style star in the making since she won the US Open. To receive the MBE, she wore a chic all-black outfit from Dior - the cherry on top being a boater hat. She's been an ambassador for the house since October 2021 - and it's, naturally, been responsible for some of her most spectacular fashion moments, like the one-shouldered silver gown she wore to the premiere of No Time To Die.
SEE: Emma Radacanu's Best Outfits
Emma Raducanu wears full look Dior to receive her MBE earlier this year.
Celebrating The Fabulous World of Dior at Harrods wearing a floral Dior gown and platforms.
US Open Tennis Championship 2022 in her trusty Nike attire.
Opting for black during previews for the 2022 US Open tennis.
Wearing a neat white Nike dress and shorts for The Championships Wimbledon 2022.
On the red carpet for the No Time To Die World Premiere wearing a Dior gown from the Resort 2022 collection.
Opting for red and navy Nike to win the US Open in 2021.
Emma Raducanu wears a classic LBD and Nike Air Force 1's.
It's another lacey black number for Emma Raducanu whilst attending the Andy Murray: Resurfacing world premiere in 2019.