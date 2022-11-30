As Emma Raducanu Is Made A MBE, Look Back At Her Most Spectacular Style Moments

Yesterday was a big one for Emma Raducanu . The tennis star had an appointment at Windsor Castle, where was she was made a MBE. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: 'pretty amazing day, am mbe pm ntc,' possibly referring to the National Tennis Centre. She might have spent the morning meeting the King, but she still hasn't forgotten what got her to the castle in the first place.

As well as serving aces on the court, Raducanu has been a style star in the making since she won the US Open. To receive the MBE, she wore a chic all-black outfit from Dior - the cherry on top being a boater hat. She's been an ambassador for the house since October 2021 - and it's, naturally, been responsible for some of her most spectacular fashion moments, like the one-shouldered silver gown she wore to the premiere of No Time To Die.