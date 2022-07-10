Move Over Florals! Kate Middleton Makes The Case For This Print Of The Summer

by Natalie Hammond and Charlotte Pavitt |

She might flirt with florals, but Kate Middleton’s true print allegiance lies with polka dots. They’re classic - conveying the polish that all royal outfits should - and, spotted over the right silhouette, make for a more fashion-forward outfit that you might think.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrive for Men's Singles Final Day at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Arriving to Wimbledon for the men's final, with son Prince George in tow for his first Wimbledon experience, Kate Middleton looked as chic as ever wearing a favourite navy Alessandra Rich polka dot midi dress. The dotty number in question is currently 30% off on Net-a-Porter for those of you feeling rather flush. It's been a weekend full of Wimbledon for The Duchess who attended the women's final yesterday, re-wearing a favourite canary yellow Roksanda dress for the occasion, opting for an L.K Bennett straw hat to shade from the scorching sun.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Wimbledon Men's Doubles Final at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

After the Duchess of Cambridge's latest spin in spots, we're crowning polka dot as the print of this summer (her sister-in-law Meghan is also a fan, she recently wore a dotty Celine blouse to watch the polo in). Surprising party-goers at a Platinum Jubilee party earlier on this year, Duchess Kate looked elegant in a polka dot midi, again by Alessandra Rich, a designer Kate get enough of.

Whether you're looking for a new wedding guest option or simply a frock for a summer soiree, we've found the best polka dot pieces to shop right now (plus, keep scrolling to see Kate's best polka dot moments):

Gallery SHOP: Polka Dots 1 of 13 2 of 13 3 of 13 4 of 13 5 of 13 6 of 13 7 of 13 8 of 13 9 of 13 10 of 13 11 of 13 12 of 13 13 of 13

Other recent polka dot moments from KMid? A spotty midi dress from, yep you guessed it, Alessandra Rich, to attend the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, back in March. For the service, guests were not wearing black as this is was not considered an official period of mourning. A colour theme nevertheless emerged as guests were primarily dressed in green or navy indicative that although this was a sober event it was not sombre one - Kate's navy ensemble was the perfect answer to this tricky dress code.

©Getty

For an appearance on BBC Breakfast last year, for example, Kate chose an elegant shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead that bloomed with polka dots. She finished the look with £85 ankle-tie espadrilles by Castaner, a favourite of hers and Meghan's. The dress was reduced from £1,565 to £469 in the Matches sale, but has since sold out. Sob.

One of her most successful ensembles, period, is the polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich that’s also been worn by SJP and Abigail Spencer (to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, no less). It has vintage appeal, with a white pointed collar and matching cuffs that recalls one of Princess Diana’s polka dot dresses from 1985, and has note-perfect proportions, cinching the waist and hitting that sweet spot between the mid-calf and ankle.

Kate first wore the dress for Prince Charles’s 70th birthday portrait, with a baby Prince Louis as her accessory, and again for a visit to Bletchley Park in 2019.

Kate Middleton wearing Oscar de la Renta in March 2020 ©Getty

For a visit to Dublin’s Museum of Literature in 2020, Kate wore a ruffled-necked dress in ravishing pink by Oscar de la Renta, her first foray into vintage and proof that the polka dot can be a power player.

Kate Middleton wearing Dolce & Gabbana at Wimbledon in 2017 ©Getty

Another hit came courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. Kate wore a knee-skimming number, that loomed large with black dots, and cut quite a dash among the royal box’s navy blazers for 2017’s tennis tournament.

And Tory Burch's blouse was not the first polka dot top Kate has worn. A silk spotted shirt, by French shirting label Equipment, has also made it into her repertoire and makes for an easy smart-casual ensemble when tucked into jeans.

When it comes to accessories, Kate sticks to classic accompaniments to a polka dot dress such as drop pearl earrings. The upside to not being a member of the royal family? You can wear yours with trainers, a denim jacket and whatever else you fancy.