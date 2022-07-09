Here’s Every Time Kate Middleton Has Repeated Her Favourite Outfits

Throughout her years in the spotlight, the Duchess of Cambridge has proven again and again that she knows the importance of recycling an outfit. Of course, rewearing clothes is not exactly a novelty for most of us, particularly given the impact of fashion on the planet and our need to adopt more sustainable shopping practices. So, Kate Middleton leads by example, wearing her favourite pieces for many different events.
For today's visit to Wimbledon to watch the Women's Finals from the Royal Box, Middleton rewore a canary yellow dress from one of her favourite British designers, Roksanda Illincic. She first sported a custom version of the brand's knot-detail 'Brigette' dress for her arrival in Jamaica to begin the Royal tour earlier this year. The £895 dress is still available to buy from several retailers, including Net-a-Porter.
Whether it's the beautiful gold Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the BAFTAs a few years ago or one of her favourite Emilia Wickstead coat dresses, Kate is the perfect example of how new shoes or a sparkly accessory can completely change an outfit. From Meghan and Harry's wedding to royal tour after royal tour, here are all the times that Kate Middleton has recycled an outfit.
SEE: All Of Kate Middleton's Recycled Outfits
Kate Middleton arrives at Wimbledon for the Women's Final, re-wearing a canary yellow Roksanda Illincic dress.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Norman Manley International Airport as part of the Royal tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica wearing the same bright yellow Roksanda Illincic dress.
For today's visit to Manchester Arena's The Glade Of Light Memorial, Kate wore one her smartest coat dresses from Michael Kors.
She first wore the coat dress in 2015, during a visit to Hampton Court (pictured here), and again in 2017.
Kate re-visited an Alexander McQueen coat for the 2021 Remembrance Sunday tribute - she previously wore the coat to the same service back in 2018.
For a call on Zoom, Kate recycled a single-breasted blazer from Smythe, last-spotted on the royal visit to Cyprus in December 2018.
Kate's Alexander McQueen blazer is the perfect piece for waist-up dressing.
One of Kate's top tricks for rewearing an item already in your wardrobe is to subtly change its look. This time, she re-wore a green Catherine Walker coat but added a black fur trim to alter its appearance.
Kate wore this red Alexander McQueen coat previously this year on a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, and she has also worn her tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt before in December 2018.
Kate's navy blue Hobbs coat has had two appearances on the Royal Train Tour, and one in February of this year on a visit to Swansea.
Departing on the royal train at Euston station, Kate re-wore her green Alexander McQueen coat – seen earlier this year on a visit to Bradford – and her £15 Maple Leaf tartan scarf from York Scarves, which she also wore while in Canada in 2016.
As Kate and Will arrived in Edinburgh, Kate was seen wearing a blue Catherine Walker coat that she has worn before during the royal tour of Scandinavia in 2018.
Kate loves this pink M&S trouser suit so much, she wore it three times in 2020! She first wore the suit in March while visiting healthcare workers in Croydon, and then wore the trousers again in September while speaking with other parents in Battersea Park, London about the ways the pandemic had impacted them. The outfit had its third appearance during a video on the 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives campaign.
Always a champion of the high street, Kate is very fond of her white Zara blazer. She's worn it several times; once in 2016 on the royal tour of Canada and again in 2017 at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre.
Remember when Kate worn Gucci's beautiful purple pussy-bow blouse last March and everyone was convinced she was wearing it backwards? Well, she's done it again, this time wearing the blouse for a video call on her 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives campaign.
Kate re-wore both her stunning royal blue Reiss dress, first seen on the Duchess in 2012, and her favourite Daniella Draper necklace featuring her children's initials in an Instagram video.
Kate has worn her beloved Nubuck Waistcoat from Really Wild several times over the years, from an outing in 2012 to September 2020 when she wore it again to visit a Scouts group in London. It also made an appearance during the royal tour of Pakistan in 2019.
For the 2020 BAFTAs, Kate wore a beautiful white and gold gown that she had previously worn on a royal tour of Malaysia.
This fit-and-flare Orla Kiely dress was worn by the Duchess in February 2012 and again in November 2013.
Teal is Kate's colour, as she has proven with this Emilia Wickstead teal coat dress in April 2014, December 2014 and November 2018.
Kate worn this buttercup yellow eyelet dress while on the Diamond Jubilee Tour with William in 2012 and again while touring Australia in 2014 with Will and little baby George.
This deep purple coat, worn in November 2012 and on Christmas 2011, is rumoured to have been designed by Kate herself.
For a dinner at the Thirty Club in May 2012 and a film premiere in December 2013, Kate wore this beautiful Roland Mouret ivory dress.
Polka dot princess! Kate has worn this dress several times during her pregnancies, including April and May 2013 while pregnant with Prince George.
Kate looks great in red and she takes full advantage of it. She's worn this Alexander McQueen dress while celebrating the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and at the Anna Freud Family Christmas Party in 2015.
Kate wore this Alexander McQueen set for Easter in 2019, but she first wore it for Easter in 2014.
Kate is a pro at maternity dressing and wore this light blue Seraphine coat during all three of her pregnancies.
Kate's love of red jackets goes way back — she wore this Armani jacket for the first time in 2006 (!) and again in 2013.
Kate wore this red-checkered Eponine London set in March 2016 and again in March 2017.
This Paule Ka wine-coloured skirt suit has been worn by Kate many times over the years, and she looks great every single time.
Kate dons a bit of festive green every year on St Patrick's Day and this Emilia Wickstead coat is particular favourite, worn in March 2012.
Kate wore this Jenny Packham gown in June 2011 and June 2016.
What did we tell you about the Duchess and red coats? Kate has worn this red Spagnoli suit several times, including February 2011, April 2015 and February 2017.
Kate has worn this Rebecca Taylor tweed skirt suit three times, twice with the flower-detailing and once with a traditional collar.
Pretty in pink! The Duchess has reworn this bright pink coat through all three of her pregnancies.
Kate has worn this Tory Burch dress twice, once in April 2014 and again in October 2015.
Kate loves a bit of tweed, and this jacket has been her fail-safe option on a few occasions, including March and June of 2012.
Ahoy! Kate donned this sailor-inspired Alexander McQueen dress in Canada in 2011 and at Wimbledon in 2012.
Kate stepped out in this off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola in July 2016 and then again in June 2019.
The Duchess wore this flower-printed L.K. Bennett dress at the Brisbane Airforce Base in April 2014 and while visiting Luton in August 2016.
This black lace Temperley London gown has been wore by Kate in January and November 2012 and again in December 2013.
Kate wore this grey Orla Kiely dress to The Prince's Trust at Dulwich Picture gallery in 2012 and to a meeting in Islington in October 2015.
Kate first wore this lilac Roksanda dress in LA in July 2011, and then wore it again in July 2012.
Third time's the charm! Kate has worn this gold embellished Jane Troughton coat three times in 2006, 2011 and 2012.
Kate has worn this kelly green zip-up coat several times in 2014 and 2016.
Kate wore this Hobbs dress in July 2012 and April 2014.
Kate Middleton wore this emerald green L.K. Bennett peplum suit in March 2012 and December 2015.
Kate loves this blue Alexander McQueen coat and has worn it publicly several times.
Proving that all you need to update an outfit is a new accessory, Kate wore this Alexander McQueen dress to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in June 2012 and then again to a garden party in June 2014, but without the belt.
Kate is queen (pun intended) at re-wearing red carpet dresses, like this one she's worn three times.
Kate loves red coats, and this L.K. Bennett coat has been her choice of numerous occasions.
This eyelet dress has been worn by Kate twice: once while on tour in Australia in 2014 and then again at Wimbledon that same year.
Kate wore this Alexander McQueen dress to Prince George's christening in October 2013 and then again to a garden party in May 2016.
Emilia Wickstead is one of Kate's favourite designers and the Duchess wore this dress by her in July 2012 and April 2016.
Kate wore this off-white Alexander McQueen ensemble for Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015, again a few months later for Trooping of the Colour and again once more for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Green is her colour — Kate wore this Catherine Walker coat in April 2014 and again in May 2016.
The Duchess wore this chic pink peplum dress by Alexander McQueen in April 2014 and then again in May 2016.
Kate has worn this Diane von Furstenberg lace black gown both in November 2014 and November 2107.
Kate wore this olive Reiss coat with a belt in January 2014, and then went belt-less in November 2015.
Kate has wore this blue Stella McCartney dress four times, including July 2012, April and July 2014, and July 2016.
Not one to be afraid of bright colours, Kate wore this yellow Roksanda dress in April 2014 in Sydney and again in June 2016 at Wimbledon.
Kate wore this grey dress with turquoise detailing in April 2012 and then again in November 2015.
Kate first wore this icy Christopher Kane dress to a Buckingham Palace reception in 2012 and then wore it again in 2014.
Kate loved the pink Alexander McQueen dress that she wore to Trooping the Colour in 2017 so much that she had it made in a darker shade of pink for Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.
This deep blue Eponine London dress coat has been worn by Kate twice, once in January 2017 and again in November 2018.
Kate loves a bit of tartan — she wore this Alexander McQueen dress coat in November 2012 at St Andrews, on Christmas Day in 2013, and most recently in January 2019 to open the V&A Dundee.
The Duchess wore this off-white Catherine Walker coat for the first time while on a royal tour of Canada with her family in October 2016 and then wore it again for Easter in 2017.
