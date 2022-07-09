Here’s Every Time Kate Middleton Has Repeated Her Favourite Outfits

Throughout her years in the spotlight, the Duchess of Cambridge has proven again and again that she knows the importance of recycling an outfit. Of course, rewearing clothes is not exactly a novelty for most of us, particularly given the impact of fashion on the planet and our need to adopt more sustainable shopping practices. So, Kate Middleton leads by example, wearing her favourite pieces for many different events.

For today's visit to Wimbledon to watch the Women's Finals from the Royal Box, Middleton rewore a canary yellow dress from one of her favourite British designers, Roksanda Illincic. She first sported a custom version of the brand's knot-detail 'Brigette' dress for her arrival in Jamaica to begin the Royal tour earlier this year. The £895 dress is still available to buy from several retailers, including Net-a-Porter.

Whether it's the beautiful gold Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the BAFTAs a few years ago or one of her favourite Emilia Wickstead coat dresses, Kate is the perfect example of how new shoes or a sparkly accessory can completely change an outfit. From Meghan and Harry's wedding to royal tour after royal tour, here are all the times that Kate Middleton has recycled an outfit.