How The Wardrobes Of Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Were Influenced By Queen Elizabeth II

Throughout Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's reign her understated yet iconic style has remained a constant, from the coronation robes Queen Elizabeth II wore as she took to the throne in June 1953 to the rainbow of hats and suits worn during her 70 years on the throne.

Her love of bold colour, worn almost always head to toe, became a trademark throughout the years and was perfectly complimented by the usual tidy black Launer handbag, a piece she was rarely seen without. Her Majesty's style was one which transitioned seamlessly between classic and spectacular. Often seen in both silk head scarves knotted neatly, worn alongside practical Burberry rain jackets, when out walking her beloved corgis, and grand evening gowns finished with diamond tiaras and heirloom jewels that had travelled worldwide over the decades.

©Getty

It was a wardrobe underpinned with astute timeless staples, always managing to remain down to earth and, of course, classic whilst exuding a sense of status. A sense of humble self awareness seemed ever present from The Queens outfit choices, remaining put together and at times reserved, particularly when in challenging circumstances something her dresser Angela Kelly maintained over the years.

Though she influenced people around the world, it was seen no more so than within the Royal and close family, in particular The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall and Meghan Markle. From splendid evening-wear or full paintboxes of colour to neatly buttoned coat dresses and diamond encrusted tiaras, Her Majesty's influence can be seen throughout the wardrobes of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, sometimes just as subtle nods and discreet messages. Take a look at some our favourite times Queen Elizabeth II's style influenced Meghan Markle and The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.