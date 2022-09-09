How The Wardrobes Of Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Were Influenced By Queen Elizabeth II

Throughout Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's reign her understated yet iconic style has remained a constant, from the coronation robes Queen Elizabeth II wore as she took to the throne in June 1953 to the rainbow of hats and suits worn during her 70 years on the throne.
Her love of bold colour, worn almost always head to toe, became a trademark throughout the years and was perfectly complimented by the usual tidy black Launer handbag, a piece she was rarely seen without. Her Majesty's style was one which transitioned seamlessly between classic and spectacular. Often seen in both silk head scarves knotted neatly, worn alongside practical Burberry rain jackets, when out walking her beloved corgis, and grand evening gowns finished with diamond tiaras and heirloom jewels that had travelled worldwide over the decades.
It was a wardrobe underpinned with astute timeless staples, always managing to remain down to earth and, of course, classic whilst exuding a sense of status. A sense of humble self awareness seemed ever present from The Queens outfit choices, remaining put together and at times reserved, particularly when in challenging circumstances something her dresser Angela Kelly maintained over the years.
Though she influenced people around the world, it was seen no more so than within the Royal and close family, in particular The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall and Meghan Markle. From splendid evening-wear or full paintboxes of colour to neatly buttoned coat dresses and diamond encrusted tiaras, Her Majesty's influence can be seen throughout the wardrobes of both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, sometimes just as subtle nods and discreet messages. Take a look at some our favourite times Queen Elizabeth II's style influenced Meghan Markle and The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
SEE: How Queen Elizabeth II influenced the wardrobes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Rarely did we see Her Majesty wear print, usually sticking to block colours but in 1975 a state visit to Mexico saw The Queen wear yellow polkadots for the occasion, a pattern that remains a firm favourite with The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.
To attend the Commonwealth Day Service back in March 2020, Meghan Markle chose to wear an emerald green hat with veiling by William Chambers Millinery, a style that mirrors the pillar box veiled hat worn by Her Majesty back in 1980.
To attend a State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace in 2018, The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall wore a powder blue gown, designed by Alexander McQueen, and diamond and pearl tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II's collection. The outfit seemed to strike a resemblance to an outfit previously worn by Her Majesty back in 1979 on a visit to Malta.
Almost always in hand. A black leather hand bag by Launer London, who have designed her handbags since 1968, was often seen on the arm of The Queen, an accessory Meghan Markle also opted for, although Meghan's was a design by Victoria Beckham, when arriving to the Sandringham estate for the Christmas Day service in 2018.
Arriving to the annual Commonwealth Service, Kate Middleton wore a royal blue coat dress by Catherine Walker. The outfit was a near perfect match to one worn previously by Queen Elizabeth II, even down to the black gloves, handbag and matching blue hat, to attend The Prince's Trust Centre back in March, 2016.
Meghan Markle wears an ivory white belted coat dress from Dior's Haute Couture spring/summer '22 collection to attend St. Pauls Cathedral back in June this year for the National Service of Thanksgiving, the look itself almost replicates an outfit worn by The Queen in 1988.
Kate Middleton wears a pair of diamond and emerald tassel earrings to a dinner hosted by Jamaica’s Governor General, complimenting her Jenny Packham green gown, which were worn previously by The Queen to attend a Royal Gala held at the Wales Millennium Centre back in 2004, just one of the many times The Queen has loaned pieces from her collection.
Just last week saw Meghan Markle channel Her Majesty wearing matching pillar box red blouse and trousers, by Another Tomorrow, whilst speaking at the One Young World Summit 2022 in Manchester - a shade often seen on Queen Elizabeth II throughout her reign.
Although print wasn't often seen on members of the Royal Family, earlier this year, whilst on the Royal Carribean Tour, Kate Middleton seemed to take inspiration from a short sleeved summer dress previously worn by The Queen during her Silver Jubilee Tour of the South Pacific in 1977.
Finally, Queen Elizabeth has worn Burberry trench coats over the years, often paired with her trademark silk head scarf, Meghan Markle also opted for this classic style by Burberry when visiting Taronga Zoo in Australia in 2018. The ultimate timeless piece.
READ MORE: How The Queen’s Fashion Sense Was Revolutionary In Its Own Way