Everything Angela Kelly, The Queen’s Dresser, Has Said About Her Style

The Queen's extensive wardrobe was masterminded for almost three decades by Angela Kelly, the woman whose job title varies from dresser to stylist to personal advisor to curator to designer. It's been all of the above, and much more besides, considering how much time she spent by her side. (Kelly lives on the grounds of Windsor Castle - and, in 2012, was named a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, a recognition that is bestowed for extraordinary, important or personal services to the sovereign.)

The Queen made an appearance, of course, at London Fashion Week, where she was the guest of honour to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for Design. She was sat between Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council, and Anna Wintour. But on the editor-in-chief's left was Kelly, who actually introduced the Queen. 'Your Majesty, I know you do not wish to be known as a fashion icon, but from all of us in this room, we have the utmost respect for you and also for your hard work and diligence,' she said.

Angela Kelly Created Hat Decoys To Stop Staff Betting On What Colour The Queen Would Wear To Royal Ascot

'They are different colors and styles and are on display for a reason. Anyone who happens to pass the room will see those hats. They are not hidden behind a closed door and no secret is made of them. This will stop anyone catching sight of the hat Her Majesty actually intends to wear, and, with inside knowledge, betting a vast amount of money on the correct color of the Queen's hat for opening day of Royal Ascot.' - Insider

Angela Kelly Wore In The Queen's Shoes

'As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears in Her Majesty's shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go. And yes, I am that flunky.' - Town & Country

She Was Also Responsible For Cutting Her Hair During Lockdown

'From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen's hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed. My team named it Kelly's Salon. The Queen knew I was nervous, and during the first two weeks I was shaking. I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in. As I grew in confidence I'm sure The Queen thought I was a professional and started shouting at me, 'Don't do that, do it this way. That's right, you've got it, don't change it.' I was thinking, goodness me, I need a gin and tonic.' - HELLO! Magazine

Angela Kelly And Prince Philip Once Convinced The Queen To Wear Her Hat Backwards