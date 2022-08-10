Why does the Queen always carry a handbag?

As a nation, we’re fairly obsessed with the Queen’s wardrobe to the extent that we even place bets on what colour she’ll wear to Ascot. With her iconic co-ords and three-strand pearls, nobody does royal dressing like her Majesty.

But one accessory she owns particularly intrigues us, which she carries elegantly in the crook of her arm and is never seen without: the miniature black handbag. So, let’s take a closer look at the monarch’s favourite purse…

Where is the Queen’s black handbag from?

The Queen’s go-to handbag is a patent black mini bag made by the heritage British luxury handbag and leather small goods brand: Launer. According to reports by Town & Country, the Queen owns more than 200 of the brand’s bags and her top styles are ‘the black leather Royale, black patent leather Traviata and a third custom handbag.’

According to Launer’s website, they’ve been supplying the Queen’s handbags since 1968. ‘She doesn’t feel fully dress without her handbag,’ the brand’s CEO Gerald Bodmer told Hello! in 2018 but added: ‘If the Queen doesn’t like what we’ve made her, she won’t wear it. She definitely knows what she wants.’

What does the Queen put in her handbag?

It’s doubtful that Queen Elizabeth carries her keys, loose change, phone, hand sanitiser and lip gloss in her handbag like the rest of us. So, what exactly is she keeping in there? According to Phil Dampier, author of What’s In The Queen’s Handbag: And Other Royal Secrets she carries a myriad of items in the mystery purse—including dog treats.

Dampier told Hello! Magazine in 2016 that the Queen often packs ‘treats for her much-loved corgis; sometimes a crossword cut from a newspaper by a servant in case she has time to kill; a penknife, a diary and a small camera.’ According to Dampier, the Queen uses the camera ‘to take pictures of visiting presidents and other VIPs’ while the penknife is a ‘throwback to her days as a girl guide’.

The monarch has also been seen taking glasses and lipstick out of her handbag in public and according to various sources over the years, her handbag often also contains mint lozenges, good luck charms like miniature dogs and horses, a metal make-up case and a selection of family photographs.

Why does the Queen always carry a handbag?

So, it turns out that the Queen’s handbag isn’t just a chic accessory. According to reports, the patent purse is also used to send secret signals to the monarch’s staff.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told People that if the Queen is tired of your conversational attempts, she’ll pass her handbag from one hand to the other as a signal that she needs help getting out of a conversational corner.

‘It would be very worrying if you were talking to the Queen and saw the handbag move from one hand to the other,’ he said. 'It would be done very nicely. Someone would come along and say, “Sir, the Archbishop of Canterbury would very much like to meet you.”’