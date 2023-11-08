From Kendall Jenner to Taylor Russell: Harry Styles’ Complete Relationship History

Over the years, we've watched in awe as Harry Styles has transformed from lovable boyband member to certified rock and roll star/Gucci poster boy. But while the 29-year-old might be one of the most recognisable people in the world, Harry has always kept his relationships fairly low-key and out of the spotlight, even though he has often dated other fellow A-Listers... and a string of Victoria's Secret models.

Though he might not feel the need to announce every relationship on Instagram, we do suspect that he is currently seeing someone new. Most recently, he has been linked to Bones and All actress Taylor Russell, who he was seen supporting after her performance in The Effect at the National Theatre this week.

If you’ve any interest in Harry, then you can probably remember some of his most iconic famous exes: the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner. But you might be surprised by who else the singer has dated - read on to find out more.

Gallery From Kendall Jenner To Taylor Russell: Harry Styles' Comprehensive Relationship History 1 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2011: Caroline Flack During his time on X Factor, when One Direction were first put together, Harry dated the late Caroline Flack, who was then a presenter on The Xtra Factor. 2 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2012: Emma Ostilly A year later, and the boyband star was briefly linked to Australian model Emma Ostilly, who then appeared in One Direction's Gotta Be Yoooou music video. 3 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2012: Emily Atack The same year, and Harry was linked to Inbetweeners' Charlotte, AKA Emily Atack. It wasn't all too serious though, according to Emily, who said they were never official. Speaking about the dalliance in 2014, she said, 'We had a short-lived thing that was just a bit of fun. Then we went off in our opposite directions.' 4 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2012: Caggie Dunlop Remember Made In Chelsea's singing socialite Caggie Dunlop? Remember that Harry was briefly linked to her? Throwback! 5 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2012-2013: Taylor Swift Their romance might not have lasted very long, but it is definitely one of his most memorable - thanks to the paparazzi pics of their second date in New York's Central Park. Their split also inspired their music, as Taylor's Ready For It is reportedly about Harry, while many say Harry's Two Ghosts is about her, with the lyrics 'Same lips red, same eyes blue.' We'll let you decide. 6 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2013: Nicole Scherzinger Nicole was a guest judge on the X-Factor in 2010 when One Direction was formed - but, reportedly, the pair hooked up three years later. 7 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2013 -2014: Kendall Jenner The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Mr Styles were (first) linked in 2013. It also sparked a line of dalliances with Victoria's Secret models. 8 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2014: Erin Foster The pair were spotted at a pumpkin patch in 2014 - but the romance with the producer didn't last very long. At the time, there was a 12-year-age gap, with Erin being older. 9 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2015: Sara Sampaio Another VS model... Harry was spotted kissing the Portuguese model in New York back in 2015. (And Sara was spotted leaving Harry's hotel in the same clothes from the night before.) 10 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2015: Georgia Fowler New Zealand model Georgia - yes, another VS model - posted a video of the pair playing Scrabble online during their short lived romance. Some even believe that Harry's Kiwi is about her, because she's from NZ. 11 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2015-2016: Kendall Jenner (again) His romance with Kendall Jenner was reignited in 2016, with the pair dating for a year this time round. The pair are still on friendly terms, as can be seen from this cute pic of the former couple together at the 2019 Met Gala. 12 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2017: Tess Ward Harry reportedly dated the food blogger in 2017, but their romance is thought to have ended when she got back with her ex. 13 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2017-2018: Camille Rowe Another Victoria's Secret model, Camille and Harry dated for a year. Their break-up is thought to have had a big impact on Harry and it's believed to have inspired his second album, Fine Line. A voicemail from the French model was also included on track Cherry. 14 of 16 CREDIT: Getty 2020-2021: Olivia Wilde Say hello to 2021's most stylish couple: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. The pair appeared to confirm their romance at the beginning of the year by attending Harry's agent's wedding, where they were spied holding hands. It was said to be pretty serious at the time, and that Harry has met her kids, who she shares with ex Jason Sudekis. But as of November last year, the couple called it quits. 15 of 16 CREDIT: Getty Emily Ratajkowski In a pixelated video that took the world by storm, model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted snogging Harry's face off under an umbrella in Tokyo back in March. While things never got serious between the pair, the kiss was enough to go viral. Addressing the rumours, Emily recently told Vogue Spain: 'It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them.' True! But it was in the middle of the street... 16 of 16 CREDIT: Getty Candice Swanepoel on the Victoria's Secret runway Then came the rumour that Harry Styles is dating former Victoria's Secret model, Candice Swanepoel. Reports said the singer and the 34-year-old model were 'getting close', making her the seventh VS model he's been tied to. You can't say he doesn't have a type!