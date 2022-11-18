Brace Yourself, We’re Heading Straight Into Party Shoe Season – Shop The Best From £35.99

We're spent the past few months living in a rotation of Birkenstocks, trusty trainers, ballet flats and, of course, our beloved UGGS. But, with party season just around the corner it's time to start thinking about donning a pair of high heels.

Although the thought of a spindly stiletto is enough to send shivers down our spine, there are plenty of other options which are much more wearable. Our top tip is to look for a heel height of 3 inches or under. There are strappy sandals, perfectly-pointed kitten heels and bejewelled mid-heels to choose from. Got a winter wedding on the horizon? A lower heel height means you'll be able to dance the night away without the fear of sore soles.

©Getty

If, however, you are looking for a pair on the taller side we've got you covered, too. With all this talk of high heels, we can't not mention the power of platforms. Since Versace's Medusa heels stormed down the catwalks of the fashion house's autumn/winter collection, it seems we've all had penchant for the stacked and sky-high heel ever since.

On our screens, meanwhile, we've not exactly been short of some high-heeled inspiration. With the filming of And Just Like That well underway there have been plenty of pap shots of Carrie et al wearing some perfect, party-ready shoes. Alongside her trademark Manolos, we've also spotted turquoise stilettos, Barbie pink court shoes and some XXL white platforms (all the party shoe inspo you could need).

Whatever your budget might be, you'll be sure to find your perfect pair on the high street and beyond. Scroll below to see our pick of the best party shoes to shop right now.