Cut Crease Glitter Could Be The Cheapest Make-Up Trend Yet And Even Gigi Hadid Is Giving It A Go

What if we told you that you could achieve a high-impact, transformative make-up look with one budget-friendly buy? Well it's possible and all you need is a bit of glitter. The best part is that most glitter formulas have come a long way since we were daubing it on our faces back in the early noughts, meaning no more chunky, eco-unfriendly festival-style shimmer - today's modern iterations are sophisticated, easy to apply and even biodegradable.

Now, don't be alarmed, we know the merest mention of glitter is enough to inspire panic - there's the mess to think about, the fact that it can leave you finding glistening flecks in your clothing and carpet years on from wearing it - but a new TikTok trend is paving the way for us to dabble in sparkle with ease.

The hashtag #glittercutcrease has received 10.3 million views on TikTok so far, proving that the masses are up for embracing a hit of sparkle. The viral trend is all about layering on different types of glitter across your eyelid and balancing with either a bare eye base or barely-there mattes. We're looking specifically at TikToker Joy @wholesalesoymilk for inspiration, created the simple but effective glittered crease look below:

What does cut crease mean?

Cut crease is a technical make-up term that refers to blending shadow into the crease of your eye socket. When it comes to a smoky eye, cut crease tends to mean blending your light or medium shade of eyeshadow into your socket crease, rather than the darkest shade, to create the illusion of wide-awake eyes. When it comes to glitter, the term means applying your glitter across your lid and into your socket crease, towards but not to the arch of your brow.

The pro's take

Make-up artist and founder of Sculpted By Aimee, Aimee Connolly tells us, 'glitter is always on trend for the festive season, but with the resurrection of Y2K beauty, and of course the release of the hit show Euphoria, these have definitely had an impact on the way people are dressing and doing their make-up. I also think post-pandemic, people are being more experimental with their looks and are channelling their fun and playful side through make-up.'

Make like TikToker Joy and apply a pressed, pigmented glitter like Urban Decay's viral shimmer eyeshadow 247 Moondust Eyeshadow, £12.60 alongside the brand's brilliant Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, £11.90 for OTT sparkle.

You could also go full frontal like Gigi Hadid and wash glitter all over the lid. The Stilla Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow collection, £24, is a great entry point. The high-shine formula blends evenly over lids and has staying power.

The best way to apply glitter on the lids is with your finger, especially if you want a simple approach. Aimee says, 'for something a little more discreet, you can also easily just dab a little shimmer onto the middle of your lid with your finger for a subtle pop of glitter.' To nail the cut crease glitter look though, I advise using a thin brush, loading on the glitter and layering delicately. Something like the Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner, is great because it comes with a nifty applicator which reaches small areas with ease.