Your Glittering Guide To Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara Collection

The Queen has had her job for seven decades, which means she's amassed quite the collection of jewels. And the most regal among them, of course, are her tiaras. The history of these headpieces is really quite extraordinary. Some were family heirlooms given to the monarch on the occasion of her marriage in 1947, like the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara. Others were commissioned by the Queen, made out of pieces of dismantled tiaras, like the Burmese Ruby tiara. But whether they're diamond, sapphire, ruby or aquamarine, all have their own special story.