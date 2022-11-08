Stacey Solomon’s Christmas List Is All From One Affordable Jewellery Brand (And You Can Shop It From £29)

You may know Stacey Solomon from coming third on The X Factor in 2009, as the Queen of the Jungle in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here in 2010, or more recently, as a Loose Women panellist. The TV star is also much-loved on Instagram (she has over 5.4 million followers, last time we checked), thanks to her savvy DIY home and tidying tips - she even has a book called Tap To Tidy. Is there anything the mum-of-four can't do? Answer: nope, as she's also just launched her own jewellery edit with British brand, Abbott Lyon.

Solomon is an ambassador of the brand, which has previously partnered up with Love Island's Gemma Owen, creating a £99 version of the star's famous 'X' necklace (it's still available to shop, FYI). And now, we're fully invested in the necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings from Solomon's edit.

Creating a gift guide of her favourite Abbott Lyon pieces, Solomon has also put her DIY skills to good use by helping to design the 'Gift Builder' necklace and bracelet. These charm styles can be personalised with initials, numbers, star signs and so many more cute charms. You can also choose your chain type (in either 18k gold-plated or sterling silver), and even get the gift bag personalised, for yourself, or a loved one. Well, that's Christmas shopping sorted, then.

The 48-piece edit starts at just £29 - it includes nameplate necklaces (worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé), a tennis bracelet any fashion-girl will love and twisted hoop earrings that'll become part of your everyday uniform. The collection also uses sustainable materials, with some pieces being made from up to 90% recycled metals.

So, whether you're shopping for yourself or already on the hunt for Christmas gifts, thank Stacey Solomon for already rounding up some potential presents. Because who doesn't love to find jewellery under the tree? Keep going to shop our favourite pieces.