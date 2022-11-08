Stacey Solomon’s Christmas List Is All From One Affordable Jewellery Brand (And You Can Shop It From £29)

You may know Stacey Solomon from coming third on The X Factor in 2009, as the Queen of the Jungle in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here in 2010, or more recently, as a Loose Women panellist. The TV star is also much-loved on Instagram (she has over 5.4 million followers, last time we checked), thanks to her savvy DIY home and tidying tips - she even has a book called Tap To Tidy. Is there anything the mum-of-four can't do? Answer: nope, as she's also just launched her own jewellery edit with British brand, Abbott Lyon.
Solomon is an ambassador of the brand, which has previously partnered up with Love Island's Gemma Owen, creating a £99 version of the star's famous 'X' necklace (it's still available to shop, FYI). And now, we're fully invested in the necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings from Solomon's edit.
Creating a gift guide of her favourite Abbott Lyon pieces, Solomon has also put her DIY skills to good use by helping to design the 'Gift Builder' necklace and bracelet. These charm styles can be personalised with initials, numbers, star signs and so many more cute charms. You can also choose your chain type (in either 18k gold-plated or sterling silver), and even get the gift bag personalised, for yourself, or a loved one. Well, that's Christmas shopping sorted, then.
The 48-piece edit starts at just £29 - it includes nameplate necklaces (worn by the likes of Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé), a tennis bracelet any fashion-girl will love and twisted hoop earrings that'll become part of your everyday uniform. The collection also uses sustainable materials, with some pieces being made from up to 90% recycled metals.
So, whether you're shopping for yourself or already on the hunt for Christmas gifts, thank Stacey Solomon for already rounding up some potential presents. Because who doesn't love to find jewellery under the tree? Keep going to shop our favourite pieces.
SHOP: Stacey Solomon's Christmas Gift Guide
The nameplate necklace has been worn by the likes of Meghan Markle and Beyoncé (to name a few). Get the look with this personalised chain.
An update on a classic, these little twisted hoops are the perfect everyday pair.
This nameplate necklace will be handmade so you can choose any name you would like (up to 10 letters) and it will be delivered within 12-15 days.
Tennis bracelets are a fashion-girl favourite and this Abbott Lyon style is available in either sterling silver or 18k gold-plated.
Part of her 'Gift Builder' designs, these DIY necklaces can be personalised with different charms to suit your style.
You can also get the matching bracelet. Choose your chain and up to four charms - and you can even choose for your bracelet to arrive in a personalised gift box.
Initial necklaces are one of those staple pendants you can wear everyday. Get this little beaded chain style for yourself, or a loved one as a fail-safe gift.
In silver, gold or rose gold, you can choose a letter and birthstone to go on this little charm bracelet.
If you want your first and last name on your pendant, or the initials of two of your favourite people, then this double pendant is the one. You can also choose from three different chains.
We're imagining this little disk necklace layered with other chains and pendants.
Ready for stacking, this initial signet ring would look so good with other layered rings.
Even these little studs can be personalised with your chosen birthstone. But there's nothing to say you can't just pick your favourite colour!