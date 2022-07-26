Our Top Style Tips To Take Away From Stacey Solomon’s Wedding Décor

After seven years together, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married this weekend in a chic ceremony in Essex surrounded by their family and friends. As always, Stacey has been sharing all of her fashion and décor choices for the big day on Instagram and the results of her hard work sourcing and styling every element of her wedding aesthetic has been seriously impressive.

Although Stacey has only shared a glimpse of her wedding table settings and flowers arches so far, the video snippets of her creativity have already got us taking notes on how to replicate their gorgeous effect. So, keep reading for four style tips to take away from Stacey Solomons wedding décor for your own big day…

At home weddings are seriously chic

From Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, many Hollywood celebs are now opting to tie the knot in their back garden. It feels personal, you can relax more in your own environment, plus it’s a great way to spend money on the venue costs. And Stacey’s wedding at her family home Pickle Cottage provided the perfect boho setting for their big day.

However, it’s important to be aware of the ins and outs of making an at-home wedding legal: ‘To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a ‘civil ceremony licence,’ Stacey told her Instagram followers. ‘One of the requirements for this licensee is that the premises just be made ‘readily available’ for ceremonies…

‘As this is our private family home and we need it to remain that way we couldn’t go for that option,’ she continued. ‘So, we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friend and family and a ceremony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after…’

Fairy lights and flowers can add magic to anything

For her wedding dinner, Stacey decorated the Dutch barn structure in her garden with white flowers and twinkling fairy lights. The outdoor structure was filled candles, long wooden tables and white chairs for her guests to dine at.

Above the tables were gorgeous chandelier structures and the tables were laid with rustic foliage and white glass plates at each setting. The overall effect was sweet and understated with Stacey telling her followers: ‘The calm before our forever.’

Inspiration is everywhere

Before her big day, Stacey painted the pergola in her garden white and added deep fuchsia flowers across the structure. Revealing her inspiration on Instagram she told her followers: ‘When I went on my hen do to Greece I fell in love with the bougainvillea and all of the white walls and beautiful surroundings. We want to have a family breakfast after the wedding under the pergola so, we decided to paint the pergola white and found the most perfect pink flowers and we spent yesterday making our Greek wedding breakfast set up come true.’

You can tie in tradition to every detail

Most brides take the something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue tradition and incorporate it into their wedding day outfit. But Stacey opted to use the Victorian rhyme to influence her design ideas.