I’m A Celebrity’s Best Ever Contestants

Across 21 series, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has always managed to keep us completely hooked. There's clearly a appeal about making the rich and famous do disgusting tasks on minimal food and sleep...
But although the show has been running for decades, there are certain contestants that we will always remember - for a variety of reasons - here's our definitive list of I'm A Celeb's best ever contestants...
Iconic I'm A Celeb Stars
Peter Andre and Katie Price
Although Kerry Katona (then Kerry McFadden) was a deserving winner, it was Peter Andre and Katie Price's budding romance that made series three so iconic. They were so cute together and had the whole of the UK rooting for them.
Matt Willis
Matt Willis really earned his place as the winner of series six. We'll never forget his terrified face in the very first episode when he was forced to bungie jump out of the helicopter.
Toby Anstis and David Guest
Their I'm A Celeb rap in series six was incredible, cheesy and stayed stuck in our heads for weeks.
Christopher Biggins
Another well deserved winner, Christopher Biggins' naughty sense of humour had us in stitches for the whole of series seven.
Gino Di Campo
Gino Di Campo's bushtucker trials had us in hysterics. Despite Ant and Dec's protestations, he insisted on showing him the contents of his empty mouth. Disgusting but hilarious.
Mark Wright
Mark Wright's high-pitched squeals when he was forced to sleep with rats in his bed for a night had us dying with laughter and we loved his bromance with eventual winner Dougie Poynter.
Helen Flanagan
Unfortunately Helen's lack of enjoyment in the jungle and inability to complete tasks had her voted to do them again and again. A particular highlight of her I'm A Celeb stint was when David Hayes hid the camp mirror leaving Helen fuming and practically close to tears.
Joey Essex
The bush tucker trials are always funny, but Joey Essex's attempt in series 13 was iconic and we'll never forget it.
Edwina Currie
The former MP wasn't afraid to speak her mind- especially when it came to Kendra Wilkinson- whilst on I'm A Celeb and we kind of rated her for it.
Larry Lamb
The loveable grandad of the jungle, Larry Lamb's friendship with eventual winner Scarlett Moffatt was adorable and hilarious and we'll always rate him for supporting an upset Jake Quickenden by saying, 'Real boys do cry'.
Amir Kahn
So he may be in this list for all the wrong reasons, but Amir Kahn and 'Strawberries and Creamgate' was real highlight of series 17.
Stanley Johnson and Toff
Stanley Johnson and Toff's friendship truly melted our hearts and Toff's eventual win was inevitable.
Anne Hegerty
Although Anne Hegerty was ruled out of a lot of the challenges on I'm A Celeb, her time on the show was still memorable and her getting stuck in a sinking canoe never fails to make us laugh.
Fleur East
Fleur East's bubbly personality was infectious and she always kept the mood in the jungle high, especially when she was singing her iconic, body-positive song, 'I like my bum, I like my thighs'.
Kate Garraway
Kate Garraway can really rock a pair of bunches! No further comments necessary.
Caitlin Jenner
It's always amusing when an American heads into the jungle with a predominantly British line-up because they usually rub them up the wrong way. Had we been taking part in series 19, Caitlyn Jenner would probably have wound us right up, but hearing her yell, 'Another day to excel' at her campmates was hilarious.
Jess Plummer
It took her a while to get used to castle life, but Jess Plummer was an absolute sweetheart and we loved her. Plus, her facial expressions during the bushtucker smoothie trial had us in stitches.
Jordan North
Appearing on I'm A Celeb was life-changing for Jordan North and he really grew as a person. Not many people go from throwing up on the side of a cliff with fear to coming in second place.
Simon Gregson
When he wasn't dressed up as Humpty Dumpty, Simon Gregson spent most of his time in Wales topless. We have no idea why.
Gillian McKeith
The legend. Who'd have thought that pretending to faint to get out of tasks would make you a national icon?
READ MORE: Meet The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here All-Stars Cast