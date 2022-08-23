This Is The Only Way To Wear Your Favourite Necklaces Now

Out of all the things in your wardrobe, jewellery probably holds a special place in your heart. Be it a signet ring past down through generations, a necklace you never take off or a bracelet found in a vintage shop that no one else will have. It has meaning, and this is why it shouldn’t be tucked away in your jewellery box, saved for best. Thankfully, the autumn/winter runways have spoken, and more is officially more – so pile it on!

Maximalists: this is your time to shine (quite literally). Chanel was all about stacked bangles, Balenciaga and Tory Burch let chunky chokers have their moment and Isabel Marant welcomed the return of chandelier earrings. This year is all about dressing up for the sake of it, so take every excuse to welcome these trends into your everyday uniforms. Want to know an easy way to achieve this bold new look? Layer your favourite necklaces.

Stylist Bettina Looney is known for her epic statement wardrobe, and we’re seriously inspired by her triple hit necklaces in varying chain sizes. So simple, yet so effective.

Then there’s queen of colour, Zeena Shah, who injects every shade of the rainbow into her outfits and adds lashings of accessories as the cherry on top. Using her personalised pendant as a base (Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are also fans of these nameplate necklaces), Shah adds gold chains to complete the look. And forget the dated rule of not being able to wear earrings if you choose a necklace, make like Emna Sellimi and wear fun beaded matchy-matchy styles together.

Need more inspiration for how to do the necklace stack? Bella Hadid has been our summer icon sprinkled in golden Missoma. And this look isn’t seasonal, add necklace upon necklace to your autumn knits to liven up your outfits in the upcoming months. If you want some iterations to update your current jewellery collection, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite necklaces – from beads, pearls and diamonds to chunky chains – to shop right now.