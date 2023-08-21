  1. Home|
Kendall Jenner Just Wore The Most Sensational Sheer Dress

For when you need a little inspo.

Kendall Jenner outfits
by Julia Harvey
Posted

Whether she's gracing the runway, lounging on yachts at sunset or running from the car to coffee shop, Kendall Jenner always delivers a strong outfit. Recently championing the humble tank top, a staple of every wardrobe, Jenner has got the off-duty model look down to an absolute T.

She's also no stranger to a show-stopping grid post. Take this weekend's wardrobe, which consisted of a sensational sheer dress from Gucci, styled with the logoed slingbacks and horse-bit shoulder bag, as well as another little backless dress from Bluemarine.

Kendall Jenner Gucci dress
©@kendalljenner

This whole year, in fact, has been a winner for Jenner. And having said that her evening outfits are always on-point, we're also obsessed with her 'out and about' wardrobe. For everyday looks while she's walking through the West Village, Jenner's go-to is a baby tee, straight-leg jeans, loafers and - the pièce de résistance - a Hermès Kelly.

Kendall Jenner
©Getty

She's also a huge fan of this summer's stealth accessory of choice: the baseball cap. Spotted on many a famous head, Jenner likes wearing hers with oversized blazers, cropped tees and smart denim.

Gallery

SEE: The Best Kendall Jenner Outfits

Kendall Jenner outfits1 of 21

kendall-jenner-bluemarine-dress

Kendall Jenner also wore this show-stopping little black dress by '00s favourite Blumarine, accessorising the look with a beaded purse by Dior.

Kendall Jenner outfits2 of 21

kendall-jenner-gucci-dress

Single-shouldered and tantalisingly sheer, Kendall's Gucci dress is the one.

Kendall Jenner outfits3 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

For the after-party at the Met Gala, where we saw everything from crystal bras to leather minis, Jenner wore a lace look complete with matching underwear from Miu Miu.

Kendall Jenner outfits4 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

In custom Prada for the Met Gala 2022, finished off with some freshly-bleached brows.

Kendall Jenner outfits5 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Kendall's love of brown leather jackets continues while out and about.

Kendall Jenner outfits6 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Ever the stylish duo, Kendall stepped out in a leather mini and shearling jacket with Hailey Bieber, who was wearing head-to-toe KNWLS.

Kendall Jenner outfits7 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Cosied up with Hailey Bieber at an 818 event in a trademark minidress and knee-high boot combo.

Kendall Jenner outfits8 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

A case for a pair of apple green jeans to make a change from your average denim. We're into it.

Kendall Jenner outfits9 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Jenner wore full look Balenciaga, complete with sporty sunglasses. What else!

Kendall Jenner outfits10 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Knee-high boots for the win, paired with a neat little grey dress...a LGD?

Kendall Jenner outfits11 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

A chocolate brown leather moto jacket, a trucker baseball cap and ankle boots = a great off-duty look.

Kendall Jenner outfits12 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Debuting her new auburn 'do, Jenner looks as chic as ever in a matching LBD and cardi combo.

Kendall Jenner outfits13 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

The vest top mini dress; the new It-dress of summer.

Kendall Jenner outfits14 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

This Loewe number is now sold out, but you can still channel your inner supermodel with a long vest dress this summer.

Kendall Jenner outfits15 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Your new day-to-day uniform: jeans, a shoulder bag, a plain white-T and an oversized blazer. A winning combo in our book.

Kendall Jenner outfits16 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

An oversized black shirt is a fashion take on the white shirt - and looks great paired with wide-legged jeans.

Kendall Jenner outfits17 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

A cardi and a pair of Birkenstocks. Comfy, cosy and cool.

Kendall Jenner outfits18 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

A knitted crop top with a great pair of tailored trousers is the newer, cooler, 'jeans and a nice top'.

Kendall Jenner outfits19 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

A full tonal outfit is an easy outfit recipe (just stay away from black coffee and red wine).

Kendall Jenner outfits20 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Behold: the bikini-snow pic. An Instagram phenomenon we just can't get on board with.

Kendall Jenner outfits21 of 21

Kendall Jenner outfits

Relaxing on a yacht in a maxi dress is our summer mood.

