Kendall Jenner Just Wore The Most Sensational Sheer Dress

Whether she's gracing the runway, lounging on yachts at sunset or running from the car to coffee shop, Kendall Jenner always delivers a strong outfit. Recently championing the humble tank top, a staple of every wardrobe, Jenner has got the off-duty model look down to an absolute T.

She's also no stranger to a show-stopping grid post. Take this weekend's wardrobe, which consisted of a sensational sheer dress from Gucci, styled with the logoed slingbacks and horse-bit shoulder bag, as well as another little backless dress from Bluemarine.

©@kendalljenner

This whole year, in fact, has been a winner for Jenner. And having said that her evening outfits are always on-point, we're also obsessed with her 'out and about' wardrobe. For everyday looks while she's walking through the West Village, Jenner's go-to is a baby tee, straight-leg jeans, loafers and - the pièce de résistance - a Hermès Kelly.

©Getty

She's also a huge fan of this summer's stealth accessory of choice: the baseball cap. Spotted on many a famous head, Jenner likes wearing hers with oversized blazers, cropped tees and smart denim.