J.Lo And Hailey Bieber Won’t Stop Wearing A Nameplate Necklace – Here’s Where To Buy Your Own

Carrie Bradshaw may have put it on the fashion map but now, the nameplate necklace is more popular than ever.

jlo name necklace
by Shana Lynch |
Posted
1
Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Letter Necklace
2
Etsy Name Necklace
3
Astrid &amp; Miyu Initial Pendant Necklace
4
Missoma Curly Molten Initial Pendant Necklace
5
Abbott Lyon Hanging Name Necklace
6
Annoushka Initials 18ct Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace
7
Alex Monroe 22ct Gold Plated Sterling Silver Floral Initial Pendant Necklace
8
Monica Vinader Deia Pebble Locket Rope, Twist and Beaded Chain Necklace Set
9
Edge of Ember Wisteria Gemstone Initial Necklace
10
Mejuri Letter Necklace
11
Abbott Lyon Clover Custom Name Necklace
12
Etsy Custom Name Necklace
13
Astley Clarke Gold Cosmos Locket

As the great Taylor Swift once said, ‘I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck…not because he owns me, but ‘cause he really knows me.’ And it turns out that Taylor isn’t the only one: the '90s nameplate necklace is officially A Thing once more.

While this has been gathering pace for a couple of years now, J.Lo keeps reminding us of the name necklace's appeal. She first wore her 'Ben' necklace to send a message to the world that she had reunited with her former love and, now that they're married, it can be regularly seen in her Instagram posts.

@jlo

That's not the only nameplate necklace J.Lo has been wearing this summer, however. Back in July, one of her Instagram posts showed her to be sporting a Lana jewellery necklace bearing her own name.

But J.Lo is not the only one to choose her partner's name to hang round her neck. Love Island star Molly Mae Hague shared an image to her Instagram stories of some jewellery gifted to her by boyfriend Tommy Fury. The necklace is a simple gold chain spelling out Tommy’s name in little diamonds. And since giving birth to daughter Bambi, Hague has also been wearing a gold 'B' necklace.

Molly Mae shows off her new 'Tommy' necklace
Molly Mae shows off her 'Tommy' necklace ©Instagram

Another celeb giving a shout out to their beloved with a chain round their neck is Mrs Hailey Bieber, who has often sported a gold personalised Bieber necklace. More recently, she's been wearing a chunky 'B' pendant with a variety of outfits.

@haileybieber

Celebrity mums are getting in on the trend, too, with Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski both wearing necklaces bedazzled with their baby’s name. (Gigi’s is from US brand The Sis Kiss.)

If a full name isn’t your style, then look to the royals for inspiration. Kate Middleton is more-often-than-not seen wearing one of her two favourite necklaces: either a Daniella Draper pendant or an All The Falling Stars charm necklace, both of which are engraved with the initials G, C and L keeping the little princes and princess close to their mum’s heart.

Kate Middleton often wears her children's initials around her neck
©Getty

Sister-in-law Meghan Markle is no stranger to an initial necklace, either. At Wimbledon in 2019, she accessorised with a gold initial necklace in the letter A from Sydney-based Verse Fine Jewellery for little Archie. A few months later, at the US Open, Meghan wore a pair of pendant dog tag necklaces from US brand Mini Mini Jewels featuring the letters H and A.

Meghan's initial necklaces on display at the US Open and Wimbledon
©Getty

But then again, who’s more important than you, right? Follow along in Beyoncé, J.Lo, Bella Hadid and Carrie Bradshaw’s footsteps and get yourself a nameplate necklace spelling out your own name.

Whether it’s your name, your baby’s name or your partner’s name, it’s time to get that moniker put on a necklace and around your neck. To make it easy for you, here’s our edit of the best personalised nameplate necklaces, as inspired by our favourite celebrities.

SHOP: The Best Nameplate and Initial Necklaces

1. Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Letter Necklace

maya brenner necklace
Price: £220

www.harveynichols.com

Description

Meghan Markle has been seen in this exact necklace. Choose your own initial or that of your

maya brenner necklace

2. Etsy Name Necklace

name necklace
Price: £9.96

www.etsy.com

Description

You can personalise this with up to 12 letters and choose from gold, silver or rose gold.

name necklace

3. Astrid &amp; Miyu Initial Pendant Necklace

astrid & miyu name necklace
Price: £85

www.astridandmiyu.com

Description

In 18k gold plated sterling silver, this is a more affordable option that's no less special.

astrid & miyu name necklace

4. Missoma Curly Molten Initial Pendant Necklace

missoma name necklace
Price: £125

www.missoma.com

Description

Channel Hailey Bieber's chunky style in Missoma's gold pendant.

missoma name necklace

5. Abbott Lyon Hanging Name Necklace

abbott lyon name necklace
Price: £85

www.abbottlyon.com

Description

Abbott Lyon has a brilliant range of personalised necklaces, all for affordable prices. This

abbott lyon name necklace

6. Annoushka Initials 18ct Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace

annoushka initial pendant
Price: £1,125

www.annoushka.com

Description

Annoushka's initial pendants make for an excellent fine jewellery option. Ideal for elevating your

annoushka initial pendant

7. Alex Monroe 22ct Gold Plated Sterling Silver Floral Initial Pendant Necklace

alex monroe initial necklace
Price: £150

www.johnlewis.com

Description

For a more statement piece, try Alex Monroe's pretty floral letters.

alex monroe initial necklace

8. Monica Vinader Deia Pebble Locket Rope, Twist and Beaded Chain Necklace Set

Monica Vinader necklace
Price: £350

www.monicavinader.com

Description

You can engrave this locket with any text of your choosing, whether that's an initial, name or

Monica Vinader necklace

9. Edge of Ember Wisteria Gemstone Initial Necklace

edge of ember necklace
Price: £245

edgeofember.com

Description

If you want an alternative to gold or silver, try Edge of Ember's rainbow gemstone necklaces.

edge of ember necklace

10. Mejuri Letter Necklace

mejuri necklace
Price: £225

mejuri.com

Description

Simple and unfussy, Mejuri's initial necklaces 14k gold and feature an adjustable chain.

mejuri necklace

11. Abbott Lyon Clover Custom Name Necklace

abbott lyon clover necklace
Price: £75

www.abbottlyon.com

Description

Available in silver or gold, this is a fun twist on the classic name necklace.

abbott lyon clover necklace

12. Etsy Custom Name Necklace

etsy name necklace
Price: £9.99

www.etsy.com

Description

Etsy has a wealth of options in this category. This particular necklace lets you choose the

etsy name necklace

13. Astley Clarke Gold Cosmos Locket

astley clarke locket
Price: £175

www.astleyclarke.com

Description

You can engrave this locket with anything you like and even include a photo inside, so it's one of

astley clarke locket

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us