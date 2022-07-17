Reports Say Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Got Married This Weekend

Multiple US reports are claiming that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married this weekend.

TMZ says the couple married in Las Vegas on Saturday. And a tweet claiming to show a court record showing JLo has changed her named to 'Jennifer Affleck' has gone viral this evening.

TMZ say they have court records that show the couple got a marriage license in their legal names in Clark County, Nevada which was 'processed' on Saturday July 16. They also say a source has confirmed to them they had a Vegas wedding this weekend, saying: 'They did, indeed, get hitched and the license is a signal they are now man and wife.'

Website Entertainment Tonight claims a source told them: 'Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well.'

There is still no word from Jen or Ben's teams yet to confirm the news. People.com also say multiple sources have confirmed to them that the couple are now married, following a 'super small' ceremony.

Their source said: 'It was super, super small. [ Jennifer's ] mom and kids were there. They just wanted to be married so they got married.'