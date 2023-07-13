The Internet Is Saying This Stylish Love Islander Will Land The Biggest Fashion Deal

We can always rely on the internet to provide us with Love Island theories, and if you've been keeping up with the series, there are certainly plenty of them. Need a refresher? Tyrique has become a style icon straight out of the '90s, Catherine harbours a secret obsession with blazers, and Maya Jama seems determined to turn the villa into her personal runway. And now, fans of the show have taken to social media to discuss Ella, the Islander giving Jama a run for her money in the fashion department - and we couldn't agree more.

Episode after episode, Ella continues to keep viewers on their toes, especially after daring to break the nighttime-only dress rule. A quick scroll through Twitter or TikTok easily confirms this with viewers commenting, 'Ella is the best-dressed Islander ever' and, 'Ella is the fashionista of the season'. Love Island fashion enthusiasts have even gone as far as speculating that Ella will score the biggest fashion deal once she leaves the show...

The best case scenario on Love Island is one of two things. One you find love, or two, you end up securing a big fashion deal (or in some cases both). If we take a trip down memory lane, we've had Islander's sign six-figure deals and design collaborations for fashion brands such as Pretty Little Thing, ebay and Oh Polly! And with Ella's consistent style moments, fans think she will be offered one of the biggest deals yet.

So, from sexy dresses to denim ensembles, shop her some of Ella's looks below!

SHOP: Love Island's Ella's Best Looks

1. Jaded London, Denim Assassin Set Shop now Description If Jaded has a number one fan it's Ella! She's worn this set both in and out of the villa. Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

Image Credit: ITV2

2. Cult Gaia, Sand Dress Buy now Description A beautiful cut-out dress from Cult Gaia, which the Islander wore for her first date with Tyrique. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Image Credit: @LoveIsland

3. Wmnswear, Snoh Jumpsuit Buy now Description A sexy jumpsuit fit for the fire pit discussions. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now