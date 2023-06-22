A Y2K Icon? TikTok Is In love With Love Island Tyrique’s Style

'Can we talk about Tyrique's outfits on the show?', read a caption on TikTok. And we wholeheartedly agree. If you've been tuning into this season of Love Island, it is evident there is another competition that has been happening on the sidelines - one which has brought serious debate on the internet. Yes, of course, we're talking about the fashion. In the running we have Maya Jama - from vintage ensembles to premium designers, the villa has evidently become her runway. Then there's Ella breaking unspoken Love Island fashion rules, who else have you seen wear a dress in the day? Quite the bold move.

Then of course, we've got Tyrique. Love Island's undisputed best-dressed boy, according to the internet.

Watch: Tyrique's Love Island Fashion Moments

One thing about Tyrique is ability to elevate simple pieces. A clean white t-shirt, oversized trousers, and some cool trainers is him. And from TikTok to Twitter, viewers can't stop talking about his nostalgic take on fashion. One TikTok comment jokingly said,'he looks like a 90s love interest', picturing him strutting the streets of New York in the heyday of the 90s.