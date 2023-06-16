This May Be The First Time We’ve Seen A Dress During The Day On Love Island

We're now 10 seasons deep into Love Island - and if you've been following the show as long as we have, you'll know that there are some unspoken fashion rules. From season to season, episode to episode, some things always stay the same. Sunglasses as soon as the Islanders wake up, heels for the evening, and of course...swimwear during the day. So if you tuned into last night's episode, you must have been as spun as us when a certain someone stepped outside in a dress. In the daytime. Yes, a dress!

Ella strolled outside in a sexy backless dress, something which would usually be saved for late-night escapades. And we don't think we've seen a Love Island girl ever wear anything remotely like this whilst the sun is shining. As long as it's not a date, it's always a bikini or a swimsuit. Always.

@ITV2

However, with the boys taking the lead in the fashion stakes, we predict this series there will certainly be more standout fashion - meaning Tasha's crown as the show's fashion queen might be under threat.

Ella's dress was very sheer so it could be argued that the piece could double up as a cover up. What do you think? Rule break or no rule break?

So good it's out of stock, we've listed some alternatives with similar vibes.

