Alexa Chung Is Already Wearing The Perfect Autumn Outfit At London Fashion Week

And it's really easy to recreate.

alexa chung
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
jw anderson shirt alexa chung
JW Anderson Overzied Cuff Shirt
2
hm shirt
H&amp;M Oversized Cuff Shirt
3
alexa chung jw anderson jeans
JW Anderson Straight Leg Jeans
4
levis jeans alexa chung
Levi's Straight Leg Jeans
5
alexa chung red boots
Stradivarius Red Boots
6
jw anderson dress
JW Anderson Padlock Midi Dress

If you thought fashion week is a place where celebrities tend to wear outré outfits that would look slightly bonkers in the context of everyday life then, well, you'd be kind of right. But Alexa Chung just proved that, sometimes, sticking to the classics is actually the best idea of all. Arriving at the JW Anderson show, she gave us a masterclass in how to dress for autumn, even when the weather is unpredictable.

Alexa Chung at London Fashion Week

Dressed head-to-toe in JW Anderson, Chung made us reassess the wardrobe staples we all already own: jeans, a perfect white shirt and ankle boots. This is because her straight leg jeans have the perfect shape – not too skinny, not too wide – and the oversized cuffs on her shirt give it a stylish edge. Adding red boots keeps it interesting and, proving that she's ready for all weathers, she layered a furry cape from the autumn/winter 2023 collection on top.

Chung's appeal has always been that she makes even the simplest of pieces look spectacular, but this really is an outfit we'll be pinning as autumn inspiration for the new season. While we're still enjoying fairly summery temperatures, we may have to forgo the extra layer but, when the weather turns, it's a genius alternative to a heavy coat that might leave you feeling far too hot.

Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne

Sitting next to Chung on the front row was Poppy Delevingne, who also showed off a very good autumn outfit in the form of JW Anderson's Padlock Strap Tie Dress and knee-high boots. Again, very wearable and works in this warmer weather, too.

If you're ready to embrace the new season but have been struggling to work out exactly how to transition from your summer wardrobe to something, well, more autumnal, consider this your guide.

SHOP: The Perfect Autumn Outfit

1. JW Anderson Overzied Cuff Shirt

jw anderson shirt alexa chung
Price: £415

www.farfetch.com

Description

Alexa's shirt is a perfect example of a white shirt. Take her example and tuck into jeans or wear

jw anderson shirt alexa chung

2. H&amp;M Oversized Cuff Shirt

hm shirt
Price: £21.99

www2.hm.com

Description

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to JW Anderson, this H&M shirt is a good alternative.

hm shirt

3. JW Anderson Straight Leg Jeans

alexa chung jw anderson jeans
Price: £360

www.harrods.com

Description

Alexa's jeans are, surprisingly, still in stock – but definitely won't be for long.

alexa chung jw anderson jeans

4. Levi's Straight Leg Jeans

levis jeans alexa chung
Price: £110

www.selfridges.com

Description

The fit of these jeans is very similar to Alexa's pair. The slightly cropped leg makes them the

levis jeans alexa chung

5. Stradivarius Red Boots

alexa chung red boots
Price: £29.99

www.asos.com

Description

Add these to even your oldest jeans and you'll feel like you're in a brand new outfit.

alexa chung red boots

6. JW Anderson Padlock Midi Dress

jw anderson dress
Price: £650

www.harrods.com

Description

Poppy Delevingne's dress is the sort of piece that will quickly become one of your wardrobe

jw anderson dress
