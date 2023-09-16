Alexa Chung Is Already Wearing The Perfect Autumn Outfit At London Fashion Week

If you thought fashion week is a place where celebrities tend to wear outré outfits that would look slightly bonkers in the context of everyday life then, well, you'd be kind of right. But Alexa Chung just proved that, sometimes, sticking to the classics is actually the best idea of all. Arriving at the JW Anderson show, she gave us a masterclass in how to dress for autumn, even when the weather is unpredictable.

Alexa Chung at London Fashion Week

Chung's appeal has always been that she makes even the simplest of pieces look spectacular, but this really is an outfit we'll be pinning as autumn inspiration for the new season. While we're still enjoying fairly summery temperatures, we may have to forgo the extra layer but, when the weather turns, it's a genius alternative to a heavy coat that might leave you feeling far too hot.

Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne

Sitting next to Chung on the front row was Poppy Delevingne, who also showed off a very good autumn outfit in the form of JW Anderson's Padlock Strap Tie Dress and knee-high boots. Again, very wearable and works in this warmer weather, too.

If you're ready to embrace the new season but have been struggling to work out exactly how to transition from your summer wardrobe to something, well, more autumnal, consider this your guide.

SHOP: The Perfect Autumn Outfit

1. JW Anderson Overzied Cuff Shirt Price: £ 415 www.farfetch.com Buy now Description Alexa's shirt is a perfect example of a white shirt. Take her example and tuck into jeans or wear ... read more

2. H&M Oversized Cuff Shirt Price: £ 21.99 www2.hm.com Buy now Description If your budget doesn't quite stretch to JW Anderson, this H&M shirt is a good alternative.

4. Levi's Straight Leg Jeans Price: £ 110 www.selfridges.com Buy now Description The fit of these jeans is very similar to Alexa's pair. The slightly cropped leg makes them the ... read more

5. Stradivarius Red Boots Price: £ 29.99 www.asos.com Buy now Description Add these to even your oldest jeans and you'll feel like you're in a brand new outfit.