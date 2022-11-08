Why Does King Charles Wear His Wedding Ring On His Pinky Finger?

All eyes may usually be on the engagement rings of the female members of the royal family, but King Charles' choice of jewellery has us intrigued. While he bucks the trend of most of the male royals in choosing to wear a wedding band at all, His Majesty also opts to wear the ring on his pinky finger (a stylistic quirk they have recreated in The Crown, too).

The King’s wedding band follows the long-standing tradition that rings for the royal family are made from Welsh gold by jewellers Clogau from the Clogau St. David’s gold mine in Dolgellau. The ring that Charles wears was gifted to him by Camilla on their wedding day in 2005, but his signet ring has a much richer history.

The signet ring, which depicts the seal of the Prince of Wales, dates back 175 years and was last worn by Charles’ uncle, Prince Edward, the Duke of Windsor. Signet rings were traditionally worn to imprint the seal in hot wax on letter or documents, but more recently depict social status. The King, who has worn his signet ring since the mid-70s, also made the unique choice to stack his wedding band beneath his signet ring, perhaps as a mark of individuality, or even simply for comfort…

DORKING, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 26: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles' signet ring and wedding ring seen on his little finger of his left hand during a visit Denbies Wine Estate on May 26, 2011 in Dorking, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)

While signet rings are traditionally worn by men of the family, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been seen wearing the family’s coat of arms on a signet ring, while Princess Diana was actually gifted one by Prince Charles the night before their wedding in 1981. According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, she is believed to have said of the gift, 'He sent me a very nice signet ring the night before to Clarence House, with the Prince of Wales feathers on and a very nice card that said: "I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead."'