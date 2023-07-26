Is Taylor Swift Going To Make A TV Show?

Swifties, you might want to pay attention. It has been reported that Taylor Swiftis in talks to make a TV show - and she might turn to her love life for inspiration. The singer is said to be in talks with Alice Birch, the screenwriter who is behind award-winning TV shows like Successionand Normal People.

Of course, the singer is no stranger to channelling her love life into creativity. Undoubtedly, Taylor Swift’s relationships (including Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal,) have inspired some of her biggest songs. Now, the superstar is preparing to turn the heartbreak from her songs into a screenplay.

Is Taylor Swift making a 'Succession' style TV show?

Whilst nothing has been confirmed yet, there is a lot of speculation. Insiders told The Sun that the pop-star is keen to work alongside the screenwriter to create a new 'meta-feminist' TV series. Swift was also allegedly impressed by how Alice helped shape the character of Succession's Shiv Roy (played by Sarah Snook) and is finding the prospect of working together ‘exciting’.

The source revealed, 'Alice is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy. seeing how she moulded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor's eye.'

The pair have reportedly already met up to begin initial discussions. 'They have just been throwing around ideas,' the source said. Adding, 'Naturally, Taylor's relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems. This translates easily on to the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it. It is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into.'

In recent years, Swift has branched out and used her creative talents behind the camera. Last year, Taylor announced her plans to direct her first feature film for an original script that she wrote. This news came less than a year after earning Oscar’s buzz for her direction of All Too Well: The Short Film.

'I’d like to keep taking baby steps and I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film and I would absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise, because I adore telling stories this way,’ she said of the project.

After stepping behind the camera to co-direct the music video for her 2019 hit, ME!, Swift has impressed fans with her new skills by self-directing herself in her music videos for The Man (2019), Cardigan (2020), Willow (2020), Anti-Hero (2022), and Bejeweled (2022). The popstar has also already dabbled in acting including Valentine’s Day, Cats and most recently Amsterdam, alongside Margot Robbie.